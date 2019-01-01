QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Reservoir Media Inc is an independent music company.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.030 0.0000
REV20.250M27.128M6.878M

Reservoir Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reservoir Media (RSVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ: RSVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reservoir Media's (RSVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Reservoir Media (RSVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reservoir Media (NASDAQ: RSVR) was reported by Roth Capital on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting RSVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reservoir Media (RSVR)?

A

The stock price for Reservoir Media (NASDAQ: RSVR) is $7.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reservoir Media (RSVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reservoir Media.

Q

When is Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) reporting earnings?

A

Reservoir Media’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Reservoir Media (RSVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reservoir Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Reservoir Media (RSVR) operate in?

A

Reservoir Media is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.