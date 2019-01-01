QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products through its research and development pipeline.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0102.160 0.1500
REV1.380B1.414B34.000M

FMC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FMC (FMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FMC (NYSE: FMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FMC's (FMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FMC (FMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for FMC (NYSE: FMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting FMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.05% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FMC (FMC)?

A

The stock price for FMC (NYSE: FMC) is $114.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FMC (FMC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is FMC (NYSE:FMC) reporting earnings?

A

FMC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is FMC (FMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FMC.

Q

What sector and industry does FMC (FMC) operate in?

A

FMC is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.