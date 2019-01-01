|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.010
|2.160
|0.1500
|REV
|1.380B
|1.414B
|34.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in FMC’s space includes: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII), CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).
The latest price target for FMC (NYSE: FMC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting FMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.05% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FMC (NYSE: FMC) is $114.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
FMC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FMC.
FMC is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.