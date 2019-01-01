QQQ
Range
17.32 - 17.57
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/12.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14 - 20.6
Mkt Cap
201M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.1
P/E
17.94
EPS
0.34
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Mastech Digital Inc is a provider of Information Technology (IT) staffing services for both mainstream and digital technologies, and digital transformation services. The company recruit through Recruiting Centers located in the U.S. and India that deliver a full range of recruiting and sourcing services. Its digital transformation services include staffing and project-based services around Salesforce.com, SAP HANA and Digital Learning. The company also supports smaller organizations with their project focused temporary IT staffing requirements. The company's revenue is principally generated from two business segments: Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.340 -0.0400
REV59.900M59.048M-852.000K

Mastech Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mastech Digital (MHH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mastech Digital's (MHH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mastech Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Mastech Digital (MHH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mastech Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Mastech Digital (MHH)?

A

The stock price for Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) is $17.5736 last updated Today at 3:16:32 PM.

Q

Does Mastech Digital (MHH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2013.

Q

When is Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) reporting earnings?

A

Mastech Digital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Mastech Digital (MHH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mastech Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Mastech Digital (MHH) operate in?

A

Mastech Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.