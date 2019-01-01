Mastech Digital Inc is a provider of Information Technology (IT) staffing services for both mainstream and digital technologies, and digital transformation services. The company recruit through Recruiting Centers located in the U.S. and India that deliver a full range of recruiting and sourcing services. Its digital transformation services include staffing and project-based services around Salesforce.com, SAP HANA and Digital Learning. The company also supports smaller organizations with their project focused temporary IT staffing requirements. The company's revenue is principally generated from two business segments: Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services.