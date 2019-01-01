GlycoMimetics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. Glycomimetics are molecules that mimic the structure of carbohydrates involved in important biological processes. Using expertise in carbohydrate chemistry and knowledge of carbohydrate biology, the company is developing a pipeline of proprietary glycomimetics that may inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates, such as the roles it plays in inflammation, cancer, and infection.