Range
1.09 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
210.3K/277.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 3.89
Mkt Cap
57.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
GlycoMimetics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. Glycomimetics are molecules that mimic the structure of carbohydrates involved in important biological processes. Using expertise in carbohydrate chemistry and knowledge of carbohydrate biology, the company is developing a pipeline of proprietary glycomimetics that may inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates, such as the roles it plays in inflammation, cancer, and infection.

GlycoMimetics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GlycoMimetics (GLYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GlycoMimetics's (GLYC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GlycoMimetics (GLYC) stock?

A

The latest price target for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) was reported by Jefferies on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting GLYC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GlycoMimetics (GLYC)?

A

The stock price for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) is $1.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlycoMimetics (GLYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlycoMimetics.

Q

When is GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) reporting earnings?

A

GlycoMimetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is GlycoMimetics (GLYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlycoMimetics.

Q

What sector and industry does GlycoMimetics (GLYC) operate in?

A

GlycoMimetics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.