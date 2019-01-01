QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
188.6 - 199.63
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.2M
Div / Yield
1.56/0.82%
52 Wk
133.82 - 291.48
Mkt Cap
22.4B
Payout Ratio
147.17
Open
189.1
P/E
179.96
EPS
-3.36
Shares
117M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:17PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.010 0.0200
REV894.470M894.204M-266.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Albemarle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Albemarle (ALB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Albemarle's (ALB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Albemarle (ALB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) was reported by RBC Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting ALB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.85% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Albemarle (ALB)?

A

The stock price for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is $191.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Albemarle (ALB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) reporting earnings?

A

Albemarle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Albemarle (ALB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Albemarle.

Q

What sector and industry does Albemarle (ALB) operate in?

A

Albemarle is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.