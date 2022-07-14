Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 550 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

JPMorgan Chase JPM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. ContraFect CFRX 's stock dropped the most, trading down 81.55% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 81.55% to reach a new 52-week low. Banco Santander Mexico BSMX 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $106.06. Shares traded down 4.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $106.06. Shares traded down 4.28%. Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.16%. Accenture ACN shares fell to $261.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.

shares fell to $261.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%. Walt Disney DIS shares fell to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.

shares fell to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%. Morgan Stanley MS shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%. Medtronic MDT stock hit $86.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.

stock hit $86.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%. Honeywell Intl HON stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $167.35. Shares traded down 1.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $167.35. Shares traded down 1.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank TD stock hit a yearly low of $58.64. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.64. The stock was down 3.69% for the day. American Express AXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.93%. Goldman Sachs Group GS shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $277.86.

shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $277.86. Caterpillar CAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.08. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.08. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Citigroup C stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.44. Shares traded down 4.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.44. Shares traded down 4.34%. Stryker SYK shares set a new 52-week low of $190.53. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $190.53. The stock traded down 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp USB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.88. Shares traded down 2.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.88. Shares traded down 2.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.37. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.37. The stock was down 4.41% on the session. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares hit a yearly low of $5.09. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.09. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. CSX CSX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Illinois Tool Works ITW shares moved down 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $173.52, drifting down 2.09%.

shares moved down 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $173.52, drifting down 2.09%. Norfolk Southern NSC stock hit a yearly low of $217.00. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $217.00. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. Eaton Corp ETN shares set a new 52-week low of $122.50. The stock traded down 1.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $122.50. The stock traded down 1.94%. HCA Healthcare HCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $164.47 and moving down 2.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $164.47 and moving down 2.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%. Banco Santander SAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 5.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 5.14%. Dow DOW shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day. Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 6.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.70.

stock drifted down 6.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.70. Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.71.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.71. Prudential Financial PRU shares made a new 52-week low of $89.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $89.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day. Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares hit a yearly low of $63.26. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.26. The stock was down 1.89% on the session. Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. ING Groep ING stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%. Bank of New York Mellon BK shares set a new 52-week low of $39.78. The stock traded down 2.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.78. The stock traded down 2.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.57. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.57. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Johnson Controls Intl JCI shares set a new 52-week low of $45.52. The stock traded down 3.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.52. The stock traded down 3.24%. Bank Bradesco BBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.93 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.93 and moving down 3.44%. Barclays BCS stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday, moving down 3.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday, moving down 3.67%. Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $173.45. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $173.45. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Wipro WIT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday, moving down 2.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday, moving down 2.64%. Fastenal FAST stock hit a yearly low of $45.69. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $45.69. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. PACCAR PCAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Bank Bradesco BBDO shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Sun Life Finl SLF shares were down 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.83.

shares were down 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.83. BBVA BBVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.93. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.93. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Nokia NOK stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 4.24% for the day. Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 9.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 9.81%. Fomento Economico FMX shares set a new yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Ecopetrol EC shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 5.82% on the session. Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock set a new 52-week low of $41.71 on Thursday, moving down 5.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $41.71 on Thursday, moving down 5.22%. Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.10.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.10. Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%. Citizens Financial Group CFG shares set a new yearly low of $34.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Avantor AVTR shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.51, drifting down 2.35%.

shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.51, drifting down 2.35%. Dover DOV shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.74%. Regions Financial RF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.02. Shares traded down 2.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.02. Shares traded down 2.79%. PerkinElmer PKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $130.65 and moving down 3.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $130.65 and moving down 3.75%. Ingersoll Rand IR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.49 and moving down 2.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.49 and moving down 2.45%. Expeditors International EXPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares moved down 4.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.92, drifting down 4.19%.

shares moved down 4.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.92, drifting down 4.19%. CNH Industrial CNHI shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60.

shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60. Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $284.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $284.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.66%. Trimble TRMB stock hit $55.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.

stock hit $55.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%. Akamai Technologies AKAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%. Credit Suisse Group CS shares were down 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10.

shares were down 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10. POSCO Holdings PKX shares made a new 52-week low of $41.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. HubSpot HUBS shares fell to $257.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.

shares fell to $257.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%. KB Financial Group KB shares set a new yearly low of $33.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session. Suzano SUZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.41%. Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $30.02. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.02. The stock was down 3.59% for the day. Liberty Global LBTYK stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.23.

stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.23. Crown Holdings CCK stock hit $85.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.

stock hit $85.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%. Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $8.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%.

shares fell to $8.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%. WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $38.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Equitable Holdings EQH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.71 and moving down 2.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.71 and moving down 2.53%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares hit a yearly low of $19.11. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.11. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Darling Ingredients DAR shares hit a yearly low of $55.71. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.71. The stock was down 3.84% on the session. F5 FFIV shares made a new 52-week low of $142.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $142.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. TD Synnex SNX shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.48%. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock set a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%. Cleveland-Cliffs CLF stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 5.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 5.78% on the session. Caesars Entertainment CZR stock drifted down 6.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.38.

stock drifted down 6.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA stock hit a yearly low of $6.78. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.78. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Universal Health Services UHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $98.63. Shares traded down 3.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $98.63. Shares traded down 3.09%. Manhattan Associates MANH stock drifted down 5.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.02.

stock drifted down 5.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.02. Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77.

shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77. BanColombia CIB stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. Banco Santander Mexico BSMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving 0.0% (flat). Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Thursday, moving down 11.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Thursday, moving down 11.38%. IAC/InterActive IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $68.37 on Thursday, moving down 4.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $68.37 on Thursday, moving down 4.86%. Woori Financial Group WF shares fell to $25.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.

shares fell to $25.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%. Ternium TX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.51%. Sensata Technologies ST shares made a new 52-week low of $38.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $38.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.

stock hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%. Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $69.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.

shares fell to $69.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%. Anglogold Ashanti AU shares were down 9.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64.

shares were down 9.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64. Stifel Financial SF shares set a new yearly low of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. ITT ITT shares fell to $63.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.

shares fell to $63.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%. Oshkosh OSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.89. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.89. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. Houlihan Lokey HLI shares set a new yearly low of $74.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $74.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session. Valley National VLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.01 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.01 and moving down 2.43%. Sotera Health SHC shares set a new yearly low of $17.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. BOK Financial BOKF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $70.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $70.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%. Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.88. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.88. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. RingCentral RNG stock drifted down 2.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.02.

stock drifted down 2.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.02. GXO Logistics GXO shares moved down 3.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.44, drifting down 3.92%.

shares moved down 3.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.44, drifting down 3.92%. Affiliated Managers Group AMG stock hit a yearly low of $109.57. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $109.57. The stock was down 1.47% for the day. Integra Lifesciences IART shares set a new yearly low of $51.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Blue Owl Cap OWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.33%. Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Thursday, moving down 7.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Thursday, moving down 7.61%. Light & Wonder LNW stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 3.39% for the day. ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new yearly low of $73.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $73.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.

shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25. Pan American Silver PAAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.03%. NCR NCR shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.34%. Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.68, drifting down 2.16%.

shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.68, drifting down 2.16%. TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.80. Shares traded down 2.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.80. Shares traded down 2.14%. Evercore EVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%. Vontier VNT stock hit $21.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.

stock hit $21.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%. Highwoods Props HIW shares hit a yearly low of $32.62. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.62. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Intl Game Tech IGT stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday, moving down 4.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday, moving down 4.24%. Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock traded down 6.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock traded down 6.74%. B2Gold BTG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock traded down 5.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock traded down 5.56%. Workiva WK shares set a new yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day. PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.48. Shares traded down 3.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.48. Shares traded down 3.14%. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.64%. Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.

shares fell to $13.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%. Varonis Systems VRNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving down 3.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving down 3.93%. Brighthouse Finl BHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Denbury DEN stock set a new 52-week low of $56.59 on Thursday, moving down 6.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $56.59 on Thursday, moving down 6.7%. Peloton Interactive PTON shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.87%. BankUnited BKU stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90.

stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90. First Hawaiian FHB stock drifted down 3.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.21.

stock drifted down 3.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.21. Hillenbrand HI stock hit $37.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.

stock hit $37.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%. Envestnet ENV stock hit $49.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.

stock hit $49.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%. Ameris ABCB shares fell to $38.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.

shares fell to $38.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%. Associated Banc ASB stock hit a yearly low of $17.49. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.49. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. Simmons First National SFNC shares hit a yearly low of $20.00. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.00. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. TechnipFMC FTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.47. Shares traded down 5.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.47. Shares traded down 5.15%. Quaker Houghton KWR stock hit a new 52-week low of $129.79. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $129.79. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Fulton Financial FULT stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Thursday, moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Thursday, moving down 2.23%. EnerSys ENS shares made a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day. Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.13 and moving down 2.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.13 and moving down 2.81%. Foot Locker FL shares fell to $23.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.

shares fell to $23.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Virtu Financial VIRT stock hit a yearly low of $20.96. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.96. The stock was down 2.5% for the day. Uniti Group UNIT shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Integer Holdings ITGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $64.95. Shares traded down 2.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $64.95. Shares traded down 2.1%. Carvana CVNA shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.45.

shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.45. United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Upstart Hldgs UPST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $13.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.

stock hit $13.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock drifted down 6.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.

stock drifted down 6.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81. Helios Technologies HLIO shares set a new 52-week low of $59.46. The stock traded down 3.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $59.46. The stock traded down 3.21%. CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $9.92. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.92. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. CNO Finl Group CNO shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. Towne Bank TOWN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 and moving down 3.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 and moving down 3.0%. Viasat VSAT shares made a new 52-week low of $25.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.30 and moving down 3.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.30 and moving down 3.66%. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit $63.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.

stock hit $63.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%. Patria Investments PAX shares moved down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.51, drifting down 1.46%.

shares moved down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.51, drifting down 1.46%. E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.10. Shares traded down 3.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.10. Shares traded down 3.92%. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.31%. Piper Sandler PIPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $102.60. Shares traded down 4.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $102.60. Shares traded down 4.27%. Gentherm THRM stock drifted down 3.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.28.

stock drifted down 3.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.28. Wesbanco WSBC stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting down 3.02%.

shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting down 3.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties OR stock drifted down 4.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47.

stock drifted down 4.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47. First Financial Bancor FFBC stock drifted down 2.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.85.

stock drifted down 2.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.85. Trinity Industries TRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.94. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.94. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%. First Majestic Silver AG stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 6.42% on the session. Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new yearly low of $5.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Telecom Argentina TEO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.98. The stock traded down 4.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.98. The stock traded down 4.57%. NexGen Energy NXE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. Nutex Health NUTX shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.

shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45. Transocean RIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.43. Shares traded down 8.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.43. Shares traded down 8.89%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW stock hit a yearly low of $58.70. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.70. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock set a new 52-week low of $15.93 on Thursday, moving down 1.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.93 on Thursday, moving down 1.91%. Liberty Latin America LILAK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock drifted down 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.

stock drifted down 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%. EchoStar SATS shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.10.

shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.10. Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.93.

shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.93. Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $7.91. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.91. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock was down 6.22% on the session. Vista Outdoor VSTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.68 and moving down 4.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.68 and moving down 4.34%. Brookfield Bus BBU stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.60. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.60. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares fell to $12.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.

shares fell to $12.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%. Sonic Automotive SAH shares hit a yearly low of $34.23. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $34.23. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. Horace Mann Educators HMN stock set a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Thursday, moving down 12.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Thursday, moving down 12.9%. Methode Electronics MEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. Paysafe PSFE stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.

stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%. Criteo CRTO shares set a new yearly low of $20.56 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.56 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session. AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock drifted down 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.88.

stock drifted down 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.88. Alexander & Baldwin ALEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.5%. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $8.77. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.77. The stock traded down 1.59%. Corsair Gaming CRSR shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted down 4.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.20.

stock drifted down 4.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.20. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session. YPF YPF shares fell to $2.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.

shares fell to $2.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%. Veris Residential VRE shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Mirion Technologies MIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday, moving down 3.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday, moving down 3.81%. OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 2.51% on the session. Himax Technologies HIMX shares moved down 9.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18, drifting down 9.2%.

shares moved down 9.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18, drifting down 9.2%. Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock hit $30.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.25%.

stock hit $30.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.25%. S&T Bancorp STBA stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was down 2.58% for the day. First Foundation FFWM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 2.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 2.75%. Archaea Energy LFG shares moved down 4.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59, drifting down 4.79%.

shares moved down 4.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59, drifting down 4.79%. Construction Partners ROAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.89. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.89. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock hit $54.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.

stock hit $54.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%. Eldorado Gold EGO shares hit a yearly low of $5.27. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.27. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.78. Shares traded down 2.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.78. Shares traded down 2.44%. German American Bancorp GABC shares moved down 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.89, drifting down 2.51%.

shares moved down 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.89, drifting down 2.51%. Standex International SXI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $79.16 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $79.16 and moving down 2.07%. H&E Equipment Servs HEES shares made a new 52-week low of $26.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day. AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $38.34 on Thursday, moving down 3.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $38.34 on Thursday, moving down 3.87%. Merchants Bancorp MBIN shares fell to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.03%.

shares fell to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.03%. ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.32%. iHeartMedia IHRT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day. Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.02.

shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.02. Tritium DCFC DCFC shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell to $6.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.

shares fell to $6.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%. Premier Financial PFC stock hit $24.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.

stock hit $24.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%. Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.42%. Hudbay Minerals HBM shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day. Matthews International MATW stock drifted down 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.30.

stock drifted down 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.30. Companhia Brasileira CBD stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Kaman KAMN shares made a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Dole DOLE stock hit $8.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.13%.

stock hit $8.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.13%. Coeur Mining CDE stock hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 7.63% for the day. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%. Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.93%. Peoples Bancorp PEBO shares hit a yearly low of $25.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 6.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.30, drifting down 6.88%.

shares moved down 6.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.30, drifting down 6.88%. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was down 24.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was down 24.23% for the day. Azure Power Global AZRE shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit $2.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%.

stock hit $2.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%. Cimpress CMPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.59. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.59. The stock was down 5.77% on the session. Nexa Res NEXA shares moved down 6.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.95, drifting down 6.07%.

shares moved down 6.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.95, drifting down 6.07%. Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.73. Shares traded down 3.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.73. Shares traded down 3.84%. New Found Gold NFGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Iamgold IAG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%. European Wax Center EWCZ shares fell to $16.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.

shares fell to $16.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%. Riskified RSKD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 4.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 4.7%. Orla Mining ORLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.79%. Agora API stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.26. Shares traded down 5.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.26. Shares traded down 5.87%. ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 6.85% for the day. Orion Office REIT ONL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.92 and moving down 1.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.92 and moving down 1.75%. First Bancshares FBMS stock drifted down 2.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.95.

stock drifted down 2.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.95. Vtex VTEX stock hit a yearly low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. 8x8 EGHT shares were down 3.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47.

shares were down 3.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47. Trinity Capital TRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling DO shares moved down 5.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24, drifting down 5.89%.

shares moved down 5.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24, drifting down 5.89%. Faro Technologies FARO shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.84.

shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.84. Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%. GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN shares fell to $3.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.

shares fell to $3.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%. Niu Technologies NIU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%. DRDGold DRD shares set a new yearly low of $5.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Cardlytics CDLX shares moved down 3.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.64, drifting down 3.67%.

shares moved down 3.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.64, drifting down 3.67%. Orthofix Medical OFIX shares hit a yearly low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. CION Invt CION shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.

shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%. PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.

shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00. Alerus Finl ALRS shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.14, drifting down 2.0%.

shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.14, drifting down 2.0%. Koppers Hldgs KOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.72 and moving down 3.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.72 and moving down 3.11%. Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.05%. Aarons AAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%. Nano Labs NA stock drifted down 13.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.35.

stock drifted down 13.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.35. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock drifted down 1.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.

stock drifted down 1.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50. VSE VSEC shares set a new yearly low of $32.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.63 and moving down 1.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.63 and moving down 1.62%. Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Luxfer Holdings LXFR shares set a new yearly low of $14.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.66%. Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 5.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 5.56%. HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI shares hit a yearly low of $24.19. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.19. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. West Bancorp WTBA shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.71, drifting down 1.69%.

shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.71, drifting down 1.69%. Financial Institutions FISI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.47. Shares traded down 2.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.47. Shares traded down 2.03%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.16. The stock traded down 1.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.16. The stock traded down 1.67%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.55.

shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.55. Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. Meta Materials MMAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 3.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 3.57%. SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.06. Shares traded down 1.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.06. Shares traded down 1.8%. Utah Medical Products UTMD stock drifted up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.10.

stock drifted up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.10. Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved down 3.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.62, drifting down 3.34%.

shares moved down 3.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.62, drifting down 3.34%. Osisko Development ODV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 7.28% on the session. Pennant Gr PNTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%. Medigus MDGS shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.81. Shares traded down 2.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.81. Shares traded down 2.02%. Oil States International OIS shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.

shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21. Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%. Blue Bird BLBD stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $141.45. Shares traded down 1.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $141.45. Shares traded down 1.83%. PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 5.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 5.44%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Oportun Financial OPRT shares hit a yearly low of $7.93. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.93. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.00. Shares traded down 2.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.00. Shares traded down 2.88%. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.

shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%. Barings Global Short BGH shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%. Cresud SACIF CRESY shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 4.94%.

shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 4.94%. Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Benefitfocus BNFT shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.34.

shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.34. Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.17%. Sono Group SEV shares fell to $2.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.

shares fell to $2.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%. Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.75. Shares traded down 2.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.75. Shares traded down 2.95%. Porch Group PRCH shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 6.96% on the session. FS Bancorp FSBW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%. Ur-Energy URG shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95.

shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95. ThredUp TDUP shares moved down 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.17%.

shares moved down 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.17%. Dune Acquisition DUNE stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.

stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67. Uranium Royalty UROY shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.58%.

shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.58%. eHealth EHTH shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. Century Casinos CNTY shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.96%.

shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.96%. Western Copper & Gold WRN stock drifted down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

stock drifted down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. VersaBank VBNK stock drifted down 0.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.00.

stock drifted down 0.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. TMC Metals TMC shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. First Trust Dynamic FDEU stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%.

stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%. Embark Technology EMBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.40 and moving down 8.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.40 and moving down 8.24%. Citi Trends CTRN shares set a new yearly low of $21.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Blackstone Senior BSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.88.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.88. Insight Select Income INSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. PlayAGS AGS stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.74%.

stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.74%. XBiotech XBIT shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Bowman Consulting Group BWMN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.83. The stock traded down 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.83. The stock traded down 0.18%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 6.26% for the day. Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 5.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69.

stock drifted down 5.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69. Vizsla Silver VZLA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.74% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.74% for the day. GoldMining GLDG stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day. Caledonia Mining CMCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 and moving down 5.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 and moving down 5.98%. LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.

shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day. 1847 Goedeker GOED stock drifted down 1.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17.

stock drifted down 1.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. United Security UBFO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Atento ATTO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day. Express EXPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 3.95%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 3.95%. Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 3.88% on the session. Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares fell to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.

shares fell to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%. Hyperfine HYPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.48. Shares traded down 6.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.48. Shares traded down 6.33%. Acme United ACU shares moved down 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.10, drifting down 1.65%.

shares moved down 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.10, drifting down 1.65%. Westwood Holdings Gr WHG stock drifted down 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.92.

stock drifted down 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.92. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.68. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.68. The stock was down 2.91% on the session. Amtech Systems ASYS stock hit $6.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.

stock hit $6.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%. Anghami ANGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.56. Shares traded down 3.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.56. Shares traded down 3.24%. Trilogy Metals TMQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%. Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt JEMD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%. Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.

shares fell to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%. GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49, drifting down 2.38%.

shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49, drifting down 2.38%. Delaware Enhanced Global DEX shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 1.75%.

shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 1.75%. UpHealth UPH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 1.36% for the day. Mesa Air Group MESA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.32%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock hit $2.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.

stock hit $2.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%. Augmedix AUGX shares fell to $1.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

shares fell to $1.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%. Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.

shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72. Frequency Electronics FEIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.90. Shares traded down 14.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.90. Shares traded down 14.15%. FingerMotion FNGR shares moved down 1.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.99%.

shares moved down 1.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.99%. Vapotherm VAPO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday, moving down 1.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday, moving down 1.51%. Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.79% for the day. Lottery.com LTRY stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%. Intelligent Living ILAG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 56.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 56.05%. EuroDry EDRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares fell to $0.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%.

shares fell to $0.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session. Integra Resources ITRG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%. Agrify AGFY shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 3.77%.

shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 3.77%. Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.38%.

shares fell to $0.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.38%. Kingstone Companies KINS shares moved down 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.26%.

shares moved down 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.26%. Digital Ally DGLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 2.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 2.96%. Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day. Bit Origin BTOG stock hit $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.38%.

stock hit $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.38%. Williams Ind Servs WLMS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. MFS Special Value MFV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%. Educational Development EDUC stock hit $3.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.

stock hit $3.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%. NexImmune NEXI shares were down 9.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.

shares were down 9.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40. Erytech Pharma ERYP stock hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Quanergy Systems QNGY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. U.S. Gold USAU shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday, moving down 4.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday, moving down 4.07%. The New Ireland Fund IRL stock hit $6.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.

stock hit $6.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%. Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 5.89% on the session. Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55.

stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55. ContraFect CFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday, moving down 81.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday, moving down 81.55%. SG Blocks SGBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 0.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 0.54%. Cryptyde TYDE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 7.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 7.66%. Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.

stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%. Bon Natural Life BON shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded down 2.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded down 2.82%. Creative Realities CREX stock drifted up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.

stock drifted up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.37%. Calyxt CLXT stock drifted down 6.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.

stock drifted down 6.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock drifted down 10.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.

