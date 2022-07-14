ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022

 

On Thursday, 550 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • JPMorgan Chase JPM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • ContraFect CFRX's stock dropped the most, trading down 81.55% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Banco Santander Mexico BSMX's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $106.06. Shares traded down 4.28%.
  • Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.16%.
  • Accenture ACN shares fell to $261.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
  • Walt Disney DIS shares fell to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.
  • Morgan Stanley MS shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%.
  • Medtronic MDT stock hit $86.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Honeywell Intl HON stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $167.35. Shares traded down 1.64%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank TD stock hit a yearly low of $58.64. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • American Express AXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.93%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group GS shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $277.86.
  • Caterpillar CAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.08. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Citigroup C stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.44. Shares traded down 4.34%.
  • Stryker SYK shares set a new 52-week low of $190.53. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.88. Shares traded down 2.65%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.37. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares hit a yearly low of $5.09. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
  • CSX CSX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
  • Illinois Tool Works ITW shares moved down 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $173.52, drifting down 2.09%.
  • Norfolk Southern NSC stock hit a yearly low of $217.00. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • Eaton Corp ETN shares set a new 52-week low of $122.50. The stock traded down 1.94%.
  • HCA Healthcare HCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $164.47 and moving down 2.53%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%.
  • Banco Santander SAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 5.14%.
  • Dow DOW shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
  • Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 6.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.70.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.71.
  • Prudential Financial PRU shares made a new 52-week low of $89.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares hit a yearly low of $63.26. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • ING Groep ING stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon BK shares set a new 52-week low of $39.78. The stock traded down 2.57%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.57. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl JCI shares set a new 52-week low of $45.52. The stock traded down 3.24%.
  • Bank Bradesco BBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.93 and moving down 3.44%.
  • Barclays BCS stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday, moving down 3.67%.
  • Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $173.45. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
  • Wipro WIT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday, moving down 2.64%.
  • Fastenal FAST stock hit a yearly low of $45.69. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • PACCAR PCAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • Bank Bradesco BBDO shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Sun Life Finl SLF shares were down 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.83.
  • BBVA BBVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.93. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Nokia NOK stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 9.81%.
  • Fomento Economico FMX shares set a new yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Ecopetrol EC shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock set a new 52-week low of $41.71 on Thursday, moving down 5.22%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.10.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
  • Citizens Financial Group CFG shares set a new yearly low of $34.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Avantor AVTR shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.51, drifting down 2.35%.
  • Dover DOV shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.74%.
  • Regions Financial RF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.02. Shares traded down 2.79%.
  • PerkinElmer PKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $130.65 and moving down 3.75%.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.49 and moving down 2.45%.
  • Expeditors International EXPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.46%.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares moved down 4.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.92, drifting down 4.19%.
  • CNH Industrial CNHI shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $284.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.66%.
  • Trimble TRMB stock hit $55.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares were down 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10.
  • POSCO Holdings PKX shares made a new 52-week low of $41.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
  • HubSpot HUBS shares fell to $257.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares set a new yearly low of $33.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
  • Suzano SUZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.41%.
  • Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $30.02. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.23.
  • Crown Holdings CCK stock hit $85.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $8.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%.
  • WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $38.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Equitable Holdings EQH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.71 and moving down 2.53%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares hit a yearly low of $19.11. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Darling Ingredients DAR shares hit a yearly low of $55.71. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
  • F5 FFIV shares made a new 52-week low of $142.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • TD Synnex SNX shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.48%.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock set a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs CLF stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 5.78% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR stock drifted down 6.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.38.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA stock hit a yearly low of $6.78. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Universal Health Services UHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $98.63. Shares traded down 3.09%.
  • Manhattan Associates MANH stock drifted down 5.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.02.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77.
  • BanColombia CIB stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • Banco Santander Mexico BSMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Thursday, moving down 11.38%.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $68.37 on Thursday, moving down 4.86%.
  • Woori Financial Group WF shares fell to $25.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
  • Ternium TX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.51%.
  • Sensata Technologies ST shares made a new 52-week low of $38.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
  • Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $69.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
  • Anglogold Ashanti AU shares were down 9.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64.
  • Stifel Financial SF shares set a new yearly low of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • ITT ITT shares fell to $63.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
  • Oshkosh OSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.89. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • Houlihan Lokey HLI shares set a new yearly low of $74.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
  • Valley National VLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.01 and moving down 2.43%.
  • Sotera Health SHC shares set a new yearly low of $17.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • BOK Financial BOKF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $70.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.88. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
  • RingCentral RNG stock drifted down 2.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.02.
  • GXO Logistics GXO shares moved down 3.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.44, drifting down 3.92%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group AMG stock hit a yearly low of $109.57. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares set a new yearly low of $51.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.33%.
  • Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Thursday, moving down 7.61%.
  • Light & Wonder LNW stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new yearly low of $73.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.
  • Pan American Silver PAAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.03%.
  • NCR NCR shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.34%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.68, drifting down 2.16%.
  • TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.80. Shares traded down 2.14%.
  • Evercore EVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%.
  • Vontier VNT stock hit $21.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.
  • Highwoods Props HIW shares hit a yearly low of $32.62. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Intl Game Tech IGT stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday, moving down 4.24%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock traded down 6.74%.
  • B2Gold BTG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock traded down 5.56%.
  • Workiva WK shares set a new yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.48. Shares traded down 3.14%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.64%.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving down 3.93%.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Denbury DEN stock set a new 52-week low of $56.59 on Thursday, moving down 6.7%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.87%.
  • BankUnited BKU stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90.
  • First Hawaiian FHB stock drifted down 3.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.21.
  • Hillenbrand HI stock hit $37.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.
  • Envestnet ENV stock hit $49.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
  • Ameris ABCB shares fell to $38.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.
  • Associated Banc ASB stock hit a yearly low of $17.49. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
  • Simmons First National SFNC shares hit a yearly low of $20.00. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
  • TechnipFMC FTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.47. Shares traded down 5.15%.
  • Quaker Houghton KWR stock hit a new 52-week low of $129.79. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • Fulton Financial FULT stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Thursday, moving down 2.23%.
  • EnerSys ENS shares made a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
  • Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.13 and moving down 2.81%.
  • Foot Locker FL shares fell to $23.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • Virtu Financial VIRT stock hit a yearly low of $20.96. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
  • Uniti Group UNIT shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • Integer Holdings ITGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $64.95. Shares traded down 2.1%.
  • Carvana CVNA shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.45.
  • United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $13.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock drifted down 6.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO shares set a new 52-week low of $59.46. The stock traded down 3.21%.
  • CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $9.92. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
  • Towne Bank TOWN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 and moving down 3.0%.
  • Viasat VSAT shares made a new 52-week low of $25.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.30 and moving down 3.66%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit $63.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.
  • Patria Investments PAX shares moved down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.51, drifting down 1.46%.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.10. Shares traded down 3.92%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.31%.
  • Piper Sandler PIPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $102.60. Shares traded down 4.27%.
  • Gentherm THRM stock drifted down 3.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.28.
  • Wesbanco WSBC stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting down 3.02%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties OR stock drifted down 4.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47.
  • First Financial Bancor FFBC stock drifted down 2.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.85.
  • Trinity Industries TRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.94. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%.
  • First Majestic Silver AG stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new yearly low of $5.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Telecom Argentina TEO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.98. The stock traded down 4.57%.
  • NexGen Energy NXE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.
  • Transocean RIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.43. Shares traded down 8.89%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW stock hit a yearly low of $58.70. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock set a new 52-week low of $15.93 on Thursday, moving down 1.91%.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock drifted down 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
  • EchoStar SATS shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.10.
  • Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.93.
  • Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $7.91. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.68 and moving down 4.34%.
  • Brookfield Bus BBU stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.60. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares fell to $12.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.
  • Sonic Automotive SAH shares hit a yearly low of $34.23. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • Horace Mann Educators HMN stock set a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Thursday, moving down 12.9%.
  • Methode Electronics MEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
  • Paysafe PSFE stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
  • Criteo CRTO shares set a new yearly low of $20.56 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
  • AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock drifted down 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.88.
  • Alexander & Baldwin ALEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.5%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $8.77. The stock traded down 1.59%.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted down 4.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.20.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • YPF YPF shares fell to $2.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.
  • Veris Residential VRE shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Mirion Technologies MIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday, moving down 3.81%.
  • OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX shares moved down 9.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18, drifting down 9.2%.
  • Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock hit $30.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.25%.
  • S&T Bancorp STBA stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • First Foundation FFWM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 2.75%.
  • Archaea Energy LFG shares moved down 4.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59, drifting down 4.79%.
  • Construction Partners ROAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.89. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock hit $54.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
  • Eldorado Gold EGO shares hit a yearly low of $5.27. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
  • Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.78. Shares traded down 2.44%.
  • German American Bancorp GABC shares moved down 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.89, drifting down 2.51%.
  • Standex International SXI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $79.16 and moving down 2.07%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs HEES shares made a new 52-week low of $26.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
  • AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $38.34 on Thursday, moving down 3.87%.
  • Merchants Bancorp MBIN shares fell to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.03%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.32%.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.02.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell to $6.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.
  • Premier Financial PFC stock hit $24.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.42%.
  • Hudbay Minerals HBM shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.
  • Matthews International MATW stock drifted down 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.30.
  • Companhia Brasileira CBD stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Kaman KAMN shares made a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE stock hit $8.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.13%.
  • Coeur Mining CDE stock hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.93%.
  • Peoples Bancorp PEBO shares hit a yearly low of $25.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 6.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.30, drifting down 6.88%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was down 24.23% for the day.
  • Azure Power Global AZRE shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit $2.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%.
  • Cimpress CMPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.59. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
  • Nexa Res NEXA shares moved down 6.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.95, drifting down 6.07%.
  • Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.73. Shares traded down 3.84%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
  • Iamgold IAG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ shares fell to $16.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
  • Riskified RSKD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 4.7%.
  • Orla Mining ORLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.79%.
  • Agora API stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.26. Shares traded down 5.87%.
  • ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.92 and moving down 1.75%.
  • First Bancshares FBMS stock drifted down 2.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.95.
  • Vtex VTEX stock hit a yearly low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares were down 3.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47.
  • Trinity Capital TRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling DO shares moved down 5.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24, drifting down 5.89%.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.84.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN shares fell to $3.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.
  • DRDGold DRD shares set a new yearly low of $5.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares moved down 3.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.64, drifting down 3.67%.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares hit a yearly low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.
  • CION Invt CION shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.
  • Alerus Finl ALRS shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.14, drifting down 2.0%.
  • Koppers Hldgs KOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.72 and moving down 3.11%.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.05%.
  • Aarons AAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.
  • Nano Labs NA stock drifted down 13.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.35.
  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock drifted down 1.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.
  • VSE VSEC shares set a new yearly low of $32.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.63 and moving down 1.62%.
  • Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Luxfer Holdings LXFR shares set a new yearly low of $14.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.66%.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 5.56%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI shares hit a yearly low of $24.19. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • West Bancorp WTBA shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.71, drifting down 1.69%.
  • Financial Institutions FISI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.47. Shares traded down 2.03%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.16. The stock traded down 1.67%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.55.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 3.57%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.06. Shares traded down 1.8%.
  • Utah Medical Products UTMD stock drifted up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.10.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved down 3.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.62, drifting down 3.34%.
  • Osisko Development ODV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
  • Pennant Gr PNTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%.
  • Medigus MDGS shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.81. Shares traded down 2.02%.
  • Oil States International OIS shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
  • Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $141.45. Shares traded down 1.83%.
  • PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 5.44%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares hit a yearly low of $7.93. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.00. Shares traded down 2.88%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
  • Barings Global Short BGH shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%.
  • Cresud SACIF CRESY shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 4.94%.
  • Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • Benefitfocus BNFT shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.34.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.17%.
  • Sono Group SEV shares fell to $2.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.75. Shares traded down 2.95%.
  • Porch Group PRCH shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.
  • Ur-Energy URG shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares moved down 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.17%.
  • Dune Acquisition DUNE stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.
  • Uranium Royalty UROY shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.58%.
  • eHealth EHTH shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • Century Casinos CNTY shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.96%.
  • Western Copper & Gold WRN stock drifted down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • VersaBank VBNK stock drifted down 0.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.00.
  • TMC Metals TMC shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • First Trust Dynamic FDEU stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.40 and moving down 8.24%.
  • Citi Trends CTRN shares set a new yearly low of $21.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
  • Blackstone Senior BSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.88.
  • Insight Select Income INSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.
  • PlayAGS AGS stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.74%.
  • XBiotech XBIT shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Bowman Consulting Group BWMN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.83. The stock traded down 0.18%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 5.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69.
  • Vizsla Silver VZLA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.74% for the day.
  • GoldMining GLDG stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
  • Caledonia Mining CMCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 and moving down 5.98%.
  • LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
  • 1847 Goedeker GOED stock drifted down 1.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17.
  • United Security UBFO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Atento ATTO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • Express EXPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 3.95%.
  • Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares fell to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.48. Shares traded down 6.33%.
  • Acme United ACU shares moved down 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.10, drifting down 1.65%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr WHG stock drifted down 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.92.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.68. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • Amtech Systems ASYS stock hit $6.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
  • Anghami ANGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.56. Shares traded down 3.24%.
  • Trilogy Metals TMQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
  • Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt JEMD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49, drifting down 2.38%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global DEX shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 1.75%.
  • UpHealth UPH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.32%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock hit $2.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.
  • Augmedix AUGX shares fell to $1.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.90. Shares traded down 14.15%.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares moved down 1.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.99%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday, moving down 1.51%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 56.05%.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares fell to $0.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
  • Integra Resources ITRG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Agrify AGFY shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 3.77%.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.38%.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares moved down 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.26%.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 2.96%.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock hit $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.38%.
  • Williams Ind Servs WLMS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • MFS Special Value MFV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock hit $3.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares were down 9.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • U.S. Gold USAU shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday, moving down 4.07%.
  • The New Ireland Fund IRL stock hit $6.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55.
  • ContraFect CFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday, moving down 81.55%.
  • SG Blocks SGBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 0.54%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 7.66%.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.
  • Bon Natural Life BON shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded down 2.82%.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock drifted up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.37%.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock drifted down 6.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock drifted down 10.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

