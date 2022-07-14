Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 550 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- JPMorgan Chase JPM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- ContraFect CFRX's stock dropped the most, trading down 81.55% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Banco Santander Mexico BSMX's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- JPMorgan Chase JPM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $106.06. Shares traded down 4.28%.
- Bank of America BAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.16%.
- Accenture ACN shares fell to $261.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
- Walt Disney DIS shares fell to $90.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.
- Morgan Stanley MS shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.71%.
- Medtronic MDT stock hit $86.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
- Honeywell Intl HON stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $167.35. Shares traded down 1.64%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank TD stock hit a yearly low of $58.64. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- American Express AXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.93%.
- Goldman Sachs Group GS shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $277.86.
- Caterpillar CAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $167.08. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- Citigroup C stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.44. Shares traded down 4.34%.
- Stryker SYK shares set a new 52-week low of $190.53. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.22%.
- U.S. Bancorp USB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.88. Shares traded down 2.65%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.37. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares hit a yearly low of $5.09. The stock was down 4.3% on the session.
- CSX CSX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
- Illinois Tool Works ITW shares moved down 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $173.52, drifting down 2.09%.
- Norfolk Southern NSC stock hit a yearly low of $217.00. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
- Eaton Corp ETN shares set a new 52-week low of $122.50. The stock traded down 1.94%.
- HCA Healthcare HCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $164.47 and moving down 2.53%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.79%.
- Banco Santander SAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 5.14%.
- Dow DOW shares made a new 52-week low of $48.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.85% for the day.
- Southern Copper SCCO stock drifted down 6.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.70.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $120.71.
- Prudential Financial PRU shares made a new 52-week low of $89.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
- Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH shares hit a yearly low of $63.26. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
- ING Groep ING stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.
- Bank of New York Mellon BK shares set a new 52-week low of $39.78. The stock traded down 2.57%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.57. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl JCI shares set a new 52-week low of $45.52. The stock traded down 3.24%.
- Bank Bradesco BBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.93 and moving down 3.44%.
- Barclays BCS stock set a new 52-week low of $6.91 on Thursday, moving down 3.67%.
- Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $173.45. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
- Wipro WIT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Thursday, moving down 2.64%.
- Fastenal FAST stock hit a yearly low of $45.69. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- PACCAR PCAR stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- Bank Bradesco BBDO shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- Sun Life Finl SLF shares were down 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.83.
- BBVA BBVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.93. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Nokia NOK stock hit a yearly low of $4.37. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 9.81%.
- Fomento Economico FMX shares set a new yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- Ecopetrol EC shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
- Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock set a new 52-week low of $41.71 on Thursday, moving down 5.22%.
- Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 2.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.10.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
- Citizens Financial Group CFG shares set a new yearly low of $34.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Avantor AVTR shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.51, drifting down 2.35%.
- Dover DOV shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.74%.
- Regions Financial RF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.02. Shares traded down 2.79%.
- PerkinElmer PKI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $130.65 and moving down 3.75%.
- Ingersoll Rand IR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.49 and moving down 2.45%.
- Expeditors International EXPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.46%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares moved down 4.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.92, drifting down 4.19%.
- CNH Industrial CNHI shares were down 3.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.60.
- Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $284.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.66%.
- Trimble TRMB stock hit $55.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.78%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS shares were down 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10.
- POSCO Holdings PKX shares made a new 52-week low of $41.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
- HubSpot HUBS shares fell to $257.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
- KB Financial Group KB shares set a new yearly low of $33.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
- Suzano SUZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.41%.
- Carlyle Group CG stock hit a yearly low of $30.02. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.
- Liberty Global LBTYK stock drifted down 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.23.
- Crown Holdings CCK stock hit $85.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $8.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%.
- WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $38.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Equitable Holdings EQH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.71 and moving down 2.53%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares hit a yearly low of $19.11. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Darling Ingredients DAR shares hit a yearly low of $55.71. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
- F5 FFIV shares made a new 52-week low of $142.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- TD Synnex SNX shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.48%.
- Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock set a new 52-week low of $31.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs CLF stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.63. The stock was down 5.78% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment CZR stock drifted down 6.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $35.38.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA stock hit a yearly low of $6.78. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Universal Health Services UHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $98.63. Shares traded down 3.09%.
- Manhattan Associates MANH stock drifted down 5.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.02.
- Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.77.
- BanColombia CIB stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- Banco Santander Mexico BSMX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.55 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock set a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Thursday, moving down 11.38%.
- IAC/InterActive IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $68.37 on Thursday, moving down 4.86%.
- Woori Financial Group WF shares fell to $25.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
- Ternium TX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.51%.
- Sensata Technologies ST shares made a new 52-week low of $38.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
- Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock hit $8.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares fell to $69.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
- Anglogold Ashanti AU shares were down 9.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64.
- Stifel Financial SF shares set a new yearly low of $52.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- ITT ITT shares fell to $63.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
- Oshkosh OSK stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.89. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
- Houlihan Lokey HLI shares set a new yearly low of $74.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.
- Valley National VLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.01 and moving down 2.43%.
- Sotera Health SHC shares set a new yearly low of $17.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- BOK Financial BOKF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $70.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
- Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $92.88. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
- RingCentral RNG stock drifted down 2.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.02.
- GXO Logistics GXO shares moved down 3.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.44, drifting down 3.92%.
- Affiliated Managers Group AMG stock hit a yearly low of $109.57. The stock was down 1.47% for the day.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares set a new yearly low of $51.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- Cousins Props CUZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.61. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
- Blue Owl Cap OWL shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.33%.
- Kinross Gold KGC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Thursday, moving down 7.61%.
- Light & Wonder LNW stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
- ManpowerGroup MAN shares set a new yearly low of $73.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.25.
- Pan American Silver PAAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.03%.
- NCR NCR shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.34%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG shares moved down 2.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.68, drifting down 2.16%.
- TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.80. Shares traded down 2.14%.
- Evercore EVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.93%.
- Vontier VNT stock hit $21.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.
- Highwoods Props HIW shares hit a yearly low of $32.62. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- Intl Game Tech IGT stock set a new 52-week low of $16.52 on Thursday, moving down 4.24%.
- Companhia Siderurgica SID shares set a new 52-week low of $2.46. The stock traded down 6.74%.
- B2Gold BTG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock traded down 5.56%.
- Workiva WK shares set a new yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.15 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $10.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
- PacWest Banc PACW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.48. Shares traded down 3.14%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB shares reached a new 52-week low of $72.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.64%.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.
- Varonis Systems VRNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.48 and moving down 3.93%.
- Brighthouse Finl BHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $38.38. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Denbury DEN stock set a new 52-week low of $56.59 on Thursday, moving down 6.7%.
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.38 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.87%.
- BankUnited BKU stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90.
- First Hawaiian FHB stock drifted down 3.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.21.
- Hillenbrand HI stock hit $37.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.06%.
- Envestnet ENV stock hit $49.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.5%.
- Ameris ABCB shares fell to $38.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.74%.
- Associated Banc ASB stock hit a yearly low of $17.49. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- Simmons First National SFNC shares hit a yearly low of $20.00. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
- TechnipFMC FTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.47. Shares traded down 5.15%.
- Quaker Houghton KWR stock hit a new 52-week low of $129.79. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- Fulton Financial FULT stock set a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Thursday, moving down 2.23%.
- EnerSys ENS shares made a new 52-week low of $55.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
- Neogen NEOG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.13 and moving down 2.81%.
- Foot Locker FL shares fell to $23.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $12.82. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
- Virtu Financial VIRT stock hit a yearly low of $20.96. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
- Uniti Group UNIT shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Integer Holdings ITGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $64.95. Shares traded down 2.1%.
- Carvana CVNA shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.45.
- United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- Upstart Hldgs UPST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $13.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock drifted down 6.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
- Helios Technologies HLIO shares set a new 52-week low of $59.46. The stock traded down 3.21%.
- CI Financial CIXX shares hit a yearly low of $9.92. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
- CNO Finl Group CNO shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
- Towne Bank TOWN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 and moving down 3.0%.
- Viasat VSAT shares made a new 52-week low of $25.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $21.30 and moving down 3.66%.
- Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit $63.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.
- Patria Investments PAX shares moved down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.51, drifting down 1.46%.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.10. Shares traded down 3.92%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.31%.
- Piper Sandler PIPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $102.60. Shares traded down 4.27%.
- Gentherm THRM stock drifted down 3.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $55.28.
- Wesbanco WSBC stock hit a yearly low of $29.50. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
- Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS shares moved down 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.85, drifting down 3.02%.
- Osisko Gold Royalties OR stock drifted down 4.68% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47.
- First Financial Bancor FFBC stock drifted down 2.58% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.85.
- Trinity Industries TRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.94. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- Washington REIT WRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.39%.
- First Majestic Silver AG stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.47. The stock was down 6.42% on the session.
- Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new yearly low of $5.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Telecom Argentina TEO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.98. The stock traded down 4.57%.
- NexGen Energy NXE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.
- Transocean RIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.43. Shares traded down 8.89%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW stock hit a yearly low of $58.70. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD stock set a new 52-week low of $15.93 on Thursday, moving down 1.91%.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock drifted down 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
- EchoStar SATS shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.10.
- Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.93.
- Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $7.91. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
- Vista Outdoor VSTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $25.68 and moving down 4.34%.
- Brookfield Bus BBU stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.60. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares fell to $12.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.
- Sonic Automotive SAH shares hit a yearly low of $34.23. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
- Horace Mann Educators HMN stock set a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Thursday, moving down 12.9%.
- Methode Electronics MEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
- Paysafe PSFE stock hit $1.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
- Criteo CRTO shares set a new yearly low of $20.56 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.
- AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock drifted down 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.88.
- Alexander & Baldwin ALEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.5%.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $8.77. The stock traded down 1.59%.
- Corsair Gaming CRSR shares set a new yearly low of $12.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
- B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted down 4.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.20.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
- YPF YPF shares fell to $2.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.99%.
- Veris Residential VRE shares set a new yearly low of $12.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Mirion Technologies MIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Thursday, moving down 3.81%.
- OceanFirst Financial OCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.26. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares moved down 9.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18, drifting down 9.2%.
- Compass Minerals Intl CMP stock hit $30.67 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.25%.
- S&T Bancorp STBA stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
- First Foundation FFWM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.35 and moving down 2.75%.
- Archaea Energy LFG shares moved down 4.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.59, drifting down 4.79%.
- Construction Partners ROAD stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.89. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock hit $54.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
- Eldorado Gold EGO shares hit a yearly low of $5.27. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
- Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.89. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.78. Shares traded down 2.44%.
- German American Bancorp GABC shares moved down 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.89, drifting down 2.51%.
- Standex International SXI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $79.16 and moving down 2.07%.
- H&E Equipment Servs HEES shares made a new 52-week low of $26.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.
- AZZ AZZ stock set a new 52-week low of $38.34 on Thursday, moving down 3.87%.
- Merchants Bancorp MBIN shares fell to $21.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.03%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.32%.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares made a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.24% for the day.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL shares were down 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.02.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares fell to $6.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.
- Premier Financial PFC stock hit $24.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.18%.
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock traded down 4.42%.
- Hudbay Minerals HBM shares made a new 52-week low of $3.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.78% for the day.
- Matthews International MATW stock drifted down 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.30.
- Companhia Brasileira CBD stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Kaman KAMN shares made a new 52-week low of $28.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Dole DOLE stock hit $8.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.13%.
- Coeur Mining CDE stock hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 7.63% for the day.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.93%.
- Peoples Bancorp PEBO shares hit a yearly low of $25.69. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 6.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.30, drifting down 6.88%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was down 24.23% for the day.
- Azure Power Global AZRE shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit $2.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.55%.
- Cimpress CMPR stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.59. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- Nexa Res NEXA shares moved down 6.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.95, drifting down 6.07%.
- Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.73. Shares traded down 3.84%.
- New Found Gold NFGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
- Iamgold IAG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday, moving down 7.19%.
- European Wax Center EWCZ shares fell to $16.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.
- Riskified RSKD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.76 and moving down 4.7%.
- Orla Mining ORLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.79%.
- Agora API stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.26. Shares traded down 5.87%.
- ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $14.01. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
- Orion Office REIT ONL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.92 and moving down 1.75%.
- First Bancshares FBMS stock drifted down 2.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.95.
- Vtex VTEX stock hit a yearly low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- 8x8 EGHT shares were down 3.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47.
- Trinity Capital TRIN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling DO shares moved down 5.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24, drifting down 5.89%.
- Faro Technologies FARO shares were down 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.84.
- Western Asset Emg Markets EMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.42 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN shares fell to $3.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.1%.
- DRDGold DRD shares set a new yearly low of $5.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares moved down 3.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.64, drifting down 3.67%.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares hit a yearly low of $23.15. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.
- CION Invt CION shares fell to $7.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
- PGIM Global High Yield GHY shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.
- Alerus Finl ALRS shares moved down 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.14, drifting down 2.0%.
- Koppers Hldgs KOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $20.72 and moving down 3.11%.
- Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.05%.
- Aarons AAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.
- Nano Labs NA stock drifted down 13.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.35.
- Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI stock drifted down 1.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50.
- VSE VSEC shares set a new yearly low of $32.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $18.63 and moving down 1.62%.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- Luxfer Holdings LXFR shares set a new yearly low of $14.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.66%.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 5.56%.
- HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI shares hit a yearly low of $24.19. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
- West Bancorp WTBA shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.71, drifting down 1.69%.
- Financial Institutions FISI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.47. Shares traded down 2.03%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.16. The stock traded down 1.67%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.55.
- Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
- Meta Materials MMAT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 3.57%.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.06. Shares traded down 1.8%.
- Utah Medical Products UTMD stock drifted up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.10.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved down 3.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.62, drifting down 3.34%.
- Osisko Development ODV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock was down 7.28% on the session.
- Pennant Gr PNTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%.
- Medigus MDGS shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.81. Shares traded down 2.02%.
- Oil States International OIS shares were down 4.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
- Groupon GRPN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.
- Blue Bird BLBD stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.42. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $141.45. Shares traded down 1.83%.
- PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 5.44%.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares hit a yearly low of $7.93. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- WM Tech MAPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.00. Shares traded down 2.88%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares fell to $13.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.75%.
- Barings Global Short BGH shares hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Colony Bankcorp CBAN stock set a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.95%.
- Cresud SACIF CRESY shares moved down 4.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 4.94%.
- Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- Benefitfocus BNFT shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.34.
- Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 1.17%.
- Sono Group SEV shares fell to $2.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.01%.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.75. Shares traded down 2.95%.
- Porch Group PRCH shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.
- FS Bancorp FSBW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.
- Ur-Energy URG shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.95.
- ThredUp TDUP shares moved down 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.17%.
- Dune Acquisition DUNE stock drifted down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.67.
- Uranium Royalty UROY shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.58%.
- eHealth EHTH shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- Century Casinos CNTY shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 2.96%.
- Western Copper & Gold WRN stock drifted down 2.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
- VersaBank VBNK stock drifted down 0.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.00.
- TMC Metals TMC shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
- First Trust Dynamic FDEU stock hit $9.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%.
- Embark Technology EMBK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.40 and moving down 8.24%.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares set a new yearly low of $21.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
- Blackstone Senior BSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.88.
- Insight Select Income INSI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.
- PlayAGS AGS stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.74%.
- XBiotech XBIT shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Bowman Consulting Group BWMN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.83. The stock traded down 0.18%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
- Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 5.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69.
- Vizsla Silver VZLA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.74% for the day.
- GoldMining GLDG stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares made a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.
- Caledonia Mining CMCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.97 and moving down 5.98%.
- LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares fell to $1.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- 1847 Goedeker GOED stock drifted down 1.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17.
- United Security UBFO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Atento ATTO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
- Express EXPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.69. The stock traded down 3.95%.
- Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.
- Sierra Metals SMTS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares fell to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.96%.
- Hyperfine HYPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.48. Shares traded down 6.33%.
- Acme United ACU shares moved down 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.10, drifting down 1.65%.
- Westwood Holdings Gr WHG stock drifted down 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.92.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- Gabelli Global Small GGZ shares hit a yearly low of $10.68. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
- Amtech Systems ASYS stock hit $6.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
- Anghami ANGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.56. Shares traded down 3.24%.
- Trilogy Metals TMQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.85%.
- Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt JEMD stock set a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.
- Kaleyra KLR shares fell to $1.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.64%.
- GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49, drifting down 2.38%.
- Delaware Enhanced Global DEX shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting down 1.75%.
- UpHealth UPH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday, moving down 3.22%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High IAE stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- Mesa Air Group MESA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 3.32%.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock hit $2.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.
- Augmedix AUGX shares fell to $1.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.65%.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares were down 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.72.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.90. Shares traded down 14.15%.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares moved down 1.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 1.99%.
- Vapotherm VAPO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Thursday, moving down 1.51%.
- Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock hit a yearly low of $5.18. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.77%.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 56.05%.
- EuroDry EDRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.71%.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG shares fell to $0.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
- Integra Resources ITRG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
- Nemaura Medical NMRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- Agrify AGFY shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53, drifting down 3.77%.
- Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.38%.
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares moved down 1.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.26%.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 2.96%.
- Super League Gaming SLGG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock hit $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.38%.
- Williams Ind Servs WLMS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- MFS Special Value MFV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%.
- Educational Development EDUC stock hit $3.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.
- NexImmune NEXI shares were down 9.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.
- Erytech Pharma ERYP stock hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- U.S. Gold USAU shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday, moving down 4.07%.
- The New Ireland Fund IRL stock hit $6.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.31%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock drifted down 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55.
- ContraFect CFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday, moving down 81.55%.
- SG Blocks SGBX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.52. Shares traded down 0.54%.
- Cryptyde TYDE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock traded down 7.66%.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit $1.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.
- Bon Natural Life BON shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock traded down 2.82%.
- Creative Realities CREX stock drifted up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.37%.
- Calyxt CLXT stock drifted down 6.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock drifted down 10.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.