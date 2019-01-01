ñol

Osisko Development
(NYSE:ODV)
6.786
0.066[0.98%]
At close: Jun 10
7.98
1.1940[17.60%]
After Hours: 4:37AM EDT
Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV), Quotes and News Summary

Osisko Development (NYSE: ODV)

Day High/Low6.6 - 6.83
52 Week High/Low6.6 - 7.35
Open / Close6.71 / 6.79
Float / Outstanding- / 71M
Vol / Avg.17.2K / 30K
Mkt Cap481.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.35
Total Float-
Osisko Development Corp is a gold mining company. It is focused on exploring and developing its mining assets, including the Cariboo and Bonanza Ledge II gold projects in British Columbia and the San Antonio gold project in Mexico. The Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover around 2,071 square kilometres; along a strike length of 83 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines.
Read More

Osisko Development Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Osisko Development (ODV) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Osisko Development (NYSE: ODV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Osisko Development's (ODV) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Osisko Development.

Q
What is the target price for Osisko Development (ODV) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Osisko Development

Q
Current Stock Price for Osisko Development (ODV)?
A

The stock price for Osisko Development (NYSE: ODV) is $6.786 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:58 PM UTC.

Q
Does Osisko Development (ODV) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osisko Development.

Q
When is Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) reporting earnings?
A

Osisko Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Osisko Development (ODV) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Osisko Development.

Q
What sector and industry does Osisko Development (ODV) operate in?
A

Osisko Development is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the NYSE.