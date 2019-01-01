QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
U.S. Gold Corp is a United States focused gold exploration company. It has a portfolio of pre-development and exploration properties. The project portfolio of the group includes The CK Gold Project, located in Southeast Wyoming; Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada and the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

U.S. Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Gold (USAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Gold's (USAU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Gold (USAU) stock?

A

The latest price target for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting USAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 133.58% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Gold (USAU)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is $6.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Gold (USAU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 7, 2018.

Q

When is U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Gold’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is U.S. Gold (USAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Gold (USAU) operate in?

A

U.S. Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.