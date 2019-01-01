QQQ
Range
178.8 - 183.88
Vol / Avg.
3.6M/3.6M
Div / Yield
3.92/2.19%
52 Wk
178.8 - 236.86
Mkt Cap
122.7B
Payout Ratio
47.66
Open
183.57
P/E
22.62
EPS
2.07
Shares
685.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. The firm operates through four business segments, including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. In recent years, the firm has made several portfolio changes, including the addition of Intelligrated in 2016, as well as the spins of Garrett Technologies and Resideo in 2018. In 2019, the firm launched Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution that leverages the firm's domain expertise in buildings, airlines, and critical infrastructure.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0702.090 0.0200
REV8.730B8.657B-73.000M

Honeywell Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honeywell Intl (HON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ: HON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Honeywell Intl's (HON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Honeywell Intl (HON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ: HON) was reported by UBS on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting HON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.93% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Honeywell Intl (HON)?

A

The stock price for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ: HON) is $178.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honeywell Intl (HON) pay a dividend?

A

The next Honeywell Intl (HON) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) reporting earnings?

A

Honeywell Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Honeywell Intl (HON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honeywell Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Honeywell Intl (HON) operate in?

A

Honeywell Intl is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.