Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:15AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Bradesco is Brazil's second largest private bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 20%-25% market share. The bank is majority controlled by the Bradesco foundation--a private non-profit institution focused on education. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. The bank is also a major asset manager with high-single-digit market share. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.

Bank Bradesco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Bradesco (BBDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank Bradesco's (BBDO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank Bradesco (BBDO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) was reported by Barclays on April 27, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BBDO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Bradesco (BBDO)?

A

The stock price for Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is $3.465 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Bradesco (BBDO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Bank Bradesco (BBDO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Bradesco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Bradesco (BBDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Bradesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Bradesco (BBDO) operate in?

A

Bank Bradesco is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.