Banco Bradesco is Brazil's second largest private bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 20%-25% market share. The bank is majority controlled by the Bradesco foundation--a private non-profit institution focused on education. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. The bank is also a major asset manager with high-single-digit market share. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.