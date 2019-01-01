QQQ
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company only operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties and all of its activities are conducted in Quebec, Canada. Its property includes Matawinie mining project. The company's products are used in Metallurgy, Energy and Engineering materials sector.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nouveau Monde Graphite's (NMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting NMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)?

A

The stock price for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) is $6.45 last updated Today at 7:18:06 PM.

Q

Does Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Q

When is Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) reporting earnings?

A

Nouveau Monde Graphite’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) operate in?

A

Nouveau Monde Graphite is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.