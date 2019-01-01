QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.03 - 27.78
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/57K
Div / Yield
0.28/0.98%
52 Wk
27.98 - 49.63
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
5.04
Open
27.58
P/E
6
EPS
1.15
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 4:06PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Merchants Bancorp is a US-based bank holding company. It operates multiple lines of business focusing on FHA (Federal Housing Administration) multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, traditional community banking. The business segments of the company are: Multi-family Mortgage Banking which originates and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities; Mortgage Warehousing segment which funds agency-eligible residential loans as well as commercial loans to nondepository financial institutions; and Banking segment that provides a wide range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial and other consumer loan products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0101.140 0.1300
REV98.680M113.014M14.334M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Merchants Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merchants Bancorp's (MBIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting MBIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)?

A

The stock price for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is $27.73 last updated Today at 3:00:43 PM.

Q

Does Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reporting earnings?

A

Merchants Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merchants Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) operate in?

A

Merchants Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.