|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|REV
|12.936M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Frequency Electronics’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR), Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC).
There is no analysis for Frequency Electronics
The stock price for Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) is $8.74 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2012.
Frequency Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Frequency Electronics.
Frequency Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.