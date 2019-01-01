Frequency Electronics Inc is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of high precision timing, and frequency control products for space, air, sea, and terrestrial applications. The company has FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer reportable segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the FEI-NY segment. FEI-NY segment operations consist principally of precision time and frequency control products used in three principal markets namely communication satellites (both commercial and U.S. Government-funded); terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military.