You can purchase shares of Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chicago Atlantic Real’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) was reported by JMP Securities on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting REFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) is $18.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chicago Atlantic Real.
Chicago Atlantic Real’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chicago Atlantic Real.
Chicago Atlantic Real is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.