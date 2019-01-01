QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is engaged in a commercial real estate finance company. Its primary investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders over time, primarily through consistent current income dividends and other distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Chicago Atlantic Real Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chicago Atlantic Real's (REFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) was reported by JMP Securities on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting REFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI)?

A

The stock price for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) is $18.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicago Atlantic Real.

Q

When is Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) reporting earnings?

A

Chicago Atlantic Real’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chicago Atlantic Real.

Q

What sector and industry does Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) operate in?

A

Chicago Atlantic Real is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.