Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/919.8K
Div / Yield
0.14/1.31%
52 Wk
8.37 - 14.33
Mkt Cap
14.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.31
EPS
1.71
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:14AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Suzano SA produces and sells pulp and a variety of paper products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type: Pulp and Paper. The Pulp segment generates the majority of revenue. The firm's product portfolio includes printing and writing paper, paperboard, diapers, and sanitary napkins. The company owns forest land and plants in Brazil, where it harvests timber and turns the timber into pulp and paper in its plants. More revenue comes from Brazil than any other geographic area.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310
REV2.055B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Suzano Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suzano (SUZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Suzano's (SUZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Suzano (SUZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) was reported by Scotiabank on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SUZ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Suzano (SUZ)?

A

The stock price for Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) is $10.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suzano (SUZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suzano.

Q

When is Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) reporting earnings?

A

Suzano’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Suzano (SUZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suzano.

Q

What sector and industry does Suzano (SUZ) operate in?

A

Suzano is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.