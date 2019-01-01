|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.700
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|1.190B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Agnico Eagle Mines.
The latest price target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) was reported by Barclays on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting AEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) is $53.625 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Agnico Eagle Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Agnico Eagle Mines.
Agnico Eagle Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.