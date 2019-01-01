QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
53.21 - 55.48
Vol / Avg.
4.2M/2.5M
Div / Yield
1.4/2.55%
52 Wk
45.42 - 74.5
Mkt Cap
24.4B
Payout Ratio
53.03
Open
55.19
P/E
20.8
EPS
0.47
Shares
454.1M
Outstanding
Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.700

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV1.190B

Agnico Eagle Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agnico Eagle Mines's (AEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) was reported by Barclays on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 69.00 expecting AEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)?

A

The stock price for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) is $53.625 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) reporting earnings?

A

Agnico Eagle Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) operate in?

A

Agnico Eagle Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.