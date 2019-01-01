|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.460
|4.290
|-0.1700
|REV
|22.100M
|22.320M
|220.000K
You can purchase shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EuroDry’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG).
The latest price target for EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) was reported by Maxim Group on May 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting EDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.99% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is $23.91 last updated Today at 8:39:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EuroDry.
EuroDry’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EuroDry.
EuroDry is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.