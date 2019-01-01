QQQ
Range
23.17 - 25.27
Vol / Avg.
88K/40.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.3 - 34.65
Mkt Cap
69.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.51
P/E
2.13
EPS
5.38
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.4604.290 -0.1700
REV22.100M22.320M220.000K

EuroDry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EuroDry (EDRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EuroDry's (EDRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EuroDry (EDRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) was reported by Maxim Group on May 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting EDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.99% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EuroDry (EDRY)?

A

The stock price for EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is $23.91 last updated Today at 8:39:46 PM.

Q

Does EuroDry (EDRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EuroDry.

Q

When is EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) reporting earnings?

A

EuroDry’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is EuroDry (EDRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EuroDry.

Q

What sector and industry does EuroDry (EDRY) operate in?

A

EuroDry is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.