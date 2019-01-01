Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company's operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.