Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company's operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Business Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in the United States of America; Europe; Australia; Canada; Brazil; Mexico and Other Countries.

Brookfield Business Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brookfield Business (BBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brookfield Business's (BBU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Business.

Q

What is the target price for Brookfield Business (BBU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) was reported by RBC Capital on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting BBU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.71% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brookfield Business (BBU)?

A

The stock price for Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) is $41.973 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:29:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brookfield Business (BBU) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brookfield Business (BBU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) reporting earnings?

A

Brookfield Business’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Brookfield Business (BBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Business.

Q

What sector and industry does Brookfield Business (BBU) operate in?

A

Brookfield Business is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.