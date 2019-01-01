|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fastenal’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting FAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is $49.62 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.
Fastenal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fastenal.
Fastenal is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.