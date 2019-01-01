QQQ
Range
49.55 - 51.26
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/3.2M
Div / Yield
1.24/2.43%
52 Wk
43.37 - 64.75
Mkt Cap
28.6B
Payout Ratio
70
Open
51.15
P/E
31.91
EPS
0.4
Shares
575.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,800 branches, over 1,400 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.400 0.0200
REV1.510B1.532B21.800M

Analyst Ratings

Fastenal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fastenal (FAST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fastenal's (FAST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fastenal (FAST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting FAST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.83% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fastenal (FAST)?

A

The stock price for Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is $49.62 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Fastenal (FAST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reporting earnings?

A

Fastenal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is Fastenal (FAST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fastenal.

Q

What sector and industry does Fastenal (FAST) operate in?

A

Fastenal is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.