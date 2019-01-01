Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG), Quotes and News Summary

Intelligent Living (NASDAQ: ILAG)
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-18
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-02
|REV
You can purchase shares of Intelligent Living (NASDAQ: ILAG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intelligent Living.
There is no analysis for Intelligent Living
The stock price for Intelligent Living (NASDAQ: ILAG) is $3.15 last updated August 19, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Intelligent Living.
Intelligent Living’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intelligent Living.
Intelligent Living is in the Industrials sector and Building Products & Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.