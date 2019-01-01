QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
6.9K/285.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
81.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd is a meat processing company. It is engaged in slaughtering, processing, packing, and selling various processed meat products. The fresh products of the company include Fresh pork and byproducts, beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The processed products of the company include Shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, and spicy meat. Its operating segment includes Fresh meat and Feed raw materials. The company generates maximum revenue from the Fresh meat segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Xiangtai Food Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: BTOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Xiangtai Food's (BTOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Xiangtai Food

Q

Current Stock Price for China Xiangtai Food (BTOG)?

A

The stock price for China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: BTOG) is $1.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Xiangtai Food.

Q

When is China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:BTOG) reporting earnings?

A

China Xiangtai Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Xiangtai Food.

Q

What sector and industry does China Xiangtai Food (BTOG) operate in?

A

China Xiangtai Food is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.