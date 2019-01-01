China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd is a meat processing company. It is engaged in slaughtering, processing, packing, and selling various processed meat products. The fresh products of the company include Fresh pork and byproducts, beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The processed products of the company include Shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, and spicy meat. Its operating segment includes Fresh meat and Feed raw materials. The company generates maximum revenue from the Fresh meat segment.