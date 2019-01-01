QQQ
Luxfer Holdings PLC is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Its high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation and general industrial applications. It focuses primarily on product lines related to magnesium alloys, zirconium chemicals and carbon composites. Its product areas, include magnesium aerospace alloys, photo-engraving plates, zirconium chemicals for automotive catalytic converters and high-pressure composite cylinders for breathing applications and a wide variety of other uses. Its segments are Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.280 0.0500
REV89.950M98.700M8.750M

Luxfer Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luxfer Holdings's (LXFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luxfer Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) was reported by Roth Capital on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LXFR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Luxfer Holdings (LXFR)?

A

The stock price for Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) is $15.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) reporting earnings?

A

Luxfer Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luxfer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) operate in?

A

Luxfer Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.