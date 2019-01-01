|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.280
|0.0500
|REV
|89.950M
|98.700M
|8.750M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Luxfer Holdings.
The latest price target for Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) was reported by Roth Capital on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LXFR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.88% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Luxfer Holdings (NYSE: LXFR) is $15.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Luxfer Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Luxfer Holdings.
Luxfer Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.