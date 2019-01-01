|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Osisko Gold Royalties.
The latest price target for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) was reported by TD Securities on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.27% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) is $12.25 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Osisko Gold Royalties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Osisko Gold Royalties.
Osisko Gold Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.