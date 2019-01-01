QQQ
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metals and other royalties and similar interests in Canada and other parts of the world. The company's projects include Canadian Malartic 5% NSR and Eleonore 2-3.5% NSR.

Osisko Gold Royalties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Osisko Gold Royalties's (OR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) was reported by TD Securities on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.27% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)?

A

The stock price for Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) is $12.25 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) reporting earnings?

A

Osisko Gold Royalties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) operate in?

A

Osisko Gold Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.