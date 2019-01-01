QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.66 - 1.77
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/867.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 1.94
Mkt Cap
259.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.68
P/E
3.59
EPS
-0.05
Shares
150.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 4:28PM
GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GoldMining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoldMining (GLDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoldMining (AMEX: GLDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoldMining's (GLDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoldMining.

Q

What is the target price for GoldMining (GLDG) stock?

A

The latest price target for GoldMining (AMEX: GLDG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.25 expecting GLDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 261.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GoldMining (GLDG)?

A

The stock price for GoldMining (AMEX: GLDG) is $1.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoldMining (GLDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoldMining.

Q

When is GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) reporting earnings?

A

GoldMining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is GoldMining (GLDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoldMining.

Q

What sector and industry does GoldMining (GLDG) operate in?

A

GoldMining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.