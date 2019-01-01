|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DRDGold’s space includes: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM).
The latest price target for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting DRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.78% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) is $8.965 last updated Today at 7:30:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 22, 2021.
DRDGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DRDGold.
DRDGold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.