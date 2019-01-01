QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.75 - 9.11
Vol / Avg.
183.7K/188.5K
Div / Yield
0.52/5.96%
52 Wk
7.51 - 13.18
Mkt Cap
769.2M
Payout Ratio
44.03
Open
8.72
P/E
7.99
EPS
1.4
Shares
85.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:07AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
DRDGold Ltd is a South African gold mining company engaged in surface gold tailings retreatment including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has two operating segments: the Ergo which is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg's central the business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields; and the FWGR which is a surface gold retreatment operation and treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The Ergo segment derives a vast majority of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DRDGold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DRDGold (DRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DRDGold's (DRD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DRDGold (DRD) stock?

A

The latest price target for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting DRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.78% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DRDGold (DRD)?

A

The stock price for DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) is $8.965 last updated Today at 7:30:51 PM.

Q

Does DRDGold (DRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 22, 2021.

Q

When is DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) reporting earnings?

A

DRDGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DRDGold (DRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DRDGold.

Q

What sector and industry does DRDGold (DRD) operate in?

A

DRDGold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.