DRDGold Ltd is a South African gold mining company engaged in surface gold tailings retreatment including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has two operating segments: the Ergo which is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg's central the business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields; and the FWGR which is a surface gold retreatment operation and treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The Ergo segment derives a vast majority of the revenue.