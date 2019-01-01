QQQ
Range
5.12 - 5.32
Vol / Avg.
37.8M/25.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.75 - 6.4
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.15
P/E
16.38
EPS
0.12
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.150 0.0200
REV7.460B7.336B-124.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nokia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nokia (NOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nokia's (NOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nokia (NOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nokia (NYSE: NOK) was reported by Cowen & Co. on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting NOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nokia (NOK)?

A

The stock price for Nokia (NYSE: NOK) is $5.3239 last updated Today at 7:34:42 PM.

Q

Does Nokia (NOK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 8, 2019 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2019.

Q

When is Nokia (NYSE:NOK) reporting earnings?

A

Nokia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Nokia (NOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nokia.

Q

What sector and industry does Nokia (NOK) operate in?

A

Nokia is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.