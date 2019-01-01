QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through over 2,200 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands approximately 29% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 16% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3201.470 0.1500
REV5.500B6.296B796.000M

PACCAR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PACCAR (PCAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PACCAR's (PCAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PACCAR (PCAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting PCAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.58% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PACCAR (PCAR)?

A

The stock price for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) is $91.95 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does PACCAR (PCAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reporting earnings?

A

PACCAR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is PACCAR (PCAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PACCAR.

Q

What sector and industry does PACCAR (PCAR) operate in?

A

PACCAR is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.