|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.320
|1.470
|0.1500
|REV
|5.500B
|6.296B
|796.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PACCAR’s space includes: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF), Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC).
The latest price target for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting PCAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.58% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) is $91.95 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
PACCAR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PACCAR.
PACCAR is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.