Range
3.76 - 4.09
Vol / Avg.
112.6K/84.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.83 - 5.02
Mkt Cap
938.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
247.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 1:31PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 5:26PM
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orla Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orla Mining (ORLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orla Mining (AMEX: ORLA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orla Mining's (ORLA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orla Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Orla Mining (ORLA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orla Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Orla Mining (ORLA)?

A

The stock price for Orla Mining (AMEX: ORLA) is $3.79 last updated Today at 8:59:51 PM.

Q

Does Orla Mining (ORLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orla Mining.

Q

When is Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) reporting earnings?

A

Orla Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Orla Mining (ORLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orla Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Orla Mining (ORLA) operate in?

A

Orla Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.