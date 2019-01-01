QQQ
Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Uranium Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uranium Royalty (UROY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uranium Royalty's (UROY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uranium Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Uranium Royalty (UROY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting UROY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uranium Royalty (UROY)?

A

The stock price for Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY) is $3.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uranium Royalty (UROY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uranium Royalty.

Q

When is Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) reporting earnings?

A

Uranium Royalty’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Uranium Royalty (UROY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uranium Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Uranium Royalty (UROY) operate in?

A

Uranium Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.