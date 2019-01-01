QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/452.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.62 - 17.6
Mkt Cap
31.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.72
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 1:34PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 3:38PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:24AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Bon Natural Life Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.680
REV25.495M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bon Natural Life Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bon Natural Life (BON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ: BON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bon Natural Life's (BON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bon Natural Life (BON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bon Natural Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Bon Natural Life (BON)?

A

The stock price for Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ: BON) is $3.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bon Natural Life (BON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bon Natural Life.

Q

When is Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) reporting earnings?

A

Bon Natural Life’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.

Q

Is Bon Natural Life (BON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bon Natural Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Bon Natural Life (BON) operate in?

A

Bon Natural Life is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.