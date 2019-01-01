|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.670
|2.860
|0.1900
|REV
|14.250B
|15.611B
|1.361B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TD Synnex’s space includes: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL), Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY), Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC).
The latest price target for TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting SNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.98% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) is $101.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.
TD Synnex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TD Synnex.
TD Synnex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.