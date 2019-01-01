QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
TD Synnex is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Its edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6702.860 0.1900
REV14.250B15.611B1.361B

TD Synnex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TD Synnex (SNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TD Synnex's (SNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TD Synnex (SNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) was reported by Citigroup on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting SNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.98% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TD Synnex (SNX)?

A

The stock price for TD Synnex (NYSE: SNX) is $101.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TD Synnex (SNX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 20, 2022.

Q

When is TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reporting earnings?

A

TD Synnex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 21, 2022.

Q

Is TD Synnex (SNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TD Synnex.

Q

What sector and industry does TD Synnex (SNX) operate in?

A

TD Synnex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.