QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/105.1K
Div / Yield
0.4/7.50%
52 Wk
4.39 - 6.55
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.9
Shares
430.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 9:53AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telecom Argentina SA operates in the telecommunication service industry. The company provides quadruple play services, cable television services, Internet services, fixed telephony, and telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission and IT solutions outsourcing. The company provides its services in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Telecom Argentina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telecom Argentina (TEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telecom Argentina's (TEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telecom Argentina (TEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) was reported by HSBC on March 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TEO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telecom Argentina (TEO)?

A

The stock price for Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) is $5.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telecom Argentina (TEO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) reporting earnings?

A

Telecom Argentina’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Telecom Argentina (TEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telecom Argentina.

Q

What sector and industry does Telecom Argentina (TEO) operate in?

A

Telecom Argentina is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.