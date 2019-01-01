Sonic Automotive is by our estimate the sixth- largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle unit sales. The company has 87 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus about 35 EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 88% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 60% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at over 24%. 2020's revenue was $9.8 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.4 billion. Sonic bought RFJ Auto in December 2021, which added $3.2 billion in sales.