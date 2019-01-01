QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Sonic Automotive is by our estimate the sixth- largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle unit sales. The company has 87 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus about 35 EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 88% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 60% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at over 24%. 2020's revenue was $9.8 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.4 billion. Sonic bought RFJ Auto in December 2021, which added $3.2 billion in sales.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS1.8502.660 0.8100
REV3.110B3.185B75.000M

Sonic Automotive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonic Automotive (SAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonic Automotive's (SAH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonic Automotive (SAH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SAH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.65% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonic Automotive (SAH)?

A

The stock price for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) is $51.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonic Automotive (SAH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sonic Automotive (SAH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reporting earnings?

A

Sonic Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Sonic Automotive (SAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonic Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonic Automotive (SAH) operate in?

A

Sonic Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.