|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.850
|2.660
|0.8100
|REV
|3.110B
|3.185B
|75.000M
You can purchase shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sonic Automotive’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA).
The latest price target for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SAH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.65% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) is $51.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Sonic Automotive (SAH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Sonic Automotive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sonic Automotive.
Sonic Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.