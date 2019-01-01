QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
Femsa is a holding company with controlling interests in three entities: It owns a 47% economic and 56% voting interest in Coca-Cola Femsa, while wholly owning Femsa Comercio and CB Equity. CB Equity houses a roughly 15% stake in Heineken, while Comercio operates through three business units: proximity, which houses Oxxo, the largest small-format chain in the Americas, with convenience stores in Mexico and South America (including Brazil through a joint venture with Raizen); health, which operates pharmacies across a geographic footprint similar to Oxxo; and fuel, which operates retail service stations under franchisee arrangements in Mexico. Femsa also controls several other tangential businesses in the U.S., including logistics services and specialized distributors like WAXIE.

Fomento Economico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fomento Economico (FMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fomento Economico's (FMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fomento Economico (FMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was reported by UBS on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting FMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fomento Economico (FMX)?

A

The stock price for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) is $77.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fomento Economico (FMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2021.

Q

When is Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) reporting earnings?

A

Fomento Economico’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fomento Economico (FMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fomento Economico.

Q

What sector and industry does Fomento Economico (FMX) operate in?

A

Fomento Economico is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.