|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.110
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|6.990B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fomento Economico’s space includes: Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER), Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF), National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).
The latest price target for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) was reported by UBS on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting FMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.54% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) is $77.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2021.
Fomento Economico’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fomento Economico.
Fomento Economico is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.