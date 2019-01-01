|Date
You can purchase shares of Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Anglogold Ashanti’s space includes: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and DRDGold (NYSE:DRD).
The latest price target for Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) was reported by RBC Capital on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting AU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.27% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) is $22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021.
Anglogold Ashanti does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Anglogold Ashanti.
Anglogold Ashanti is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.