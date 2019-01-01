QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd is one of the largest gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Continental Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from Continental Africa which includes Ghana, Guinea, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tanzania.

Anglogold Ashanti Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglogold Ashanti (AU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anglogold Ashanti's (AU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anglogold Ashanti (AU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) was reported by RBC Capital on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting AU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -27.27% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglogold Ashanti (AU)?

A

The stock price for Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) is $22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglogold Ashanti (AU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021.

Q

When is Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) reporting earnings?

A

Anglogold Ashanti does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anglogold Ashanti (AU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anglogold Ashanti.

Q

What sector and industry does Anglogold Ashanti (AU) operate in?

A

Anglogold Ashanti is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.