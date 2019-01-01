|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.370
|0.0000
|REV
|167.500M
|168.797M
|1.297M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fulton Financial’s space includes: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) was reported by Raymond James on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FULT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) is $17.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Fulton Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fulton Financial.
Fulton Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.