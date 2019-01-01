QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Fulton Financial is a U.S.-based financial services holding company that operates in five states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services, such as checking and savings deposit products and loan products. Its services cover five distinct segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and other. The bank derives its revenue from noninterest income, led by its consumer banking segment.

Fulton Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fulton Financial (FULT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Fulton Financial's (FULT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fulton Financial (FULT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) was reported by Raymond James on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FULT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fulton Financial (FULT)?

A

The stock price for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) is $17.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fulton Financial (FULT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) reporting earnings?

A

Fulton Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Fulton Financial (FULT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fulton Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Fulton Financial (FULT) operate in?

A

Fulton Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.