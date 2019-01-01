Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers, and other specialty products. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments: feed ingredients (the majority of revenue), food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.