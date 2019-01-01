QQQ
Range
64.08 - 65.9
Vol / Avg.
956.5K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.7 - 85.98
Mkt Cap
10.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
64.65
P/E
19.77
EPS
0.91
Shares
161.8M
Outstanding
Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers, and other specialty products. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments: feed ingredients (the majority of revenue), food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.910

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV1.210B

Analyst Ratings

Darling Ingredients Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Darling Ingredients (DAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Darling Ingredients's (DAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Darling Ingredients (DAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting DAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.74% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Darling Ingredients (DAR)?

A

The stock price for Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) is $65.47 last updated Today at 6:04:07 PM.

Q

Does Darling Ingredients (DAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Darling Ingredients.

Q

When is Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) reporting earnings?

A

Darling Ingredients’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Darling Ingredients.

Q

What sector and industry does Darling Ingredients (DAR) operate in?

A

Darling Ingredients is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.