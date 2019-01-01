QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.74 - 13
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/4.3K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.43%
52 Wk
12.68 - 14.08
Mkt Cap
53.9M
Payout Ratio
376.32
Open
12.74
P/E
67.37
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is the United States based diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is to preserve capital. The fund pursues the objectives by investing primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust Mortgage Inc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Mortgage Inc's (FMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Mortgage Inc.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Mortgage Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) is $12.796 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:41:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE:FMY) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Mortgage Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Mortgage Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Mortgage Inc (FMY) operate in?

A

First Trust Mortgage Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.