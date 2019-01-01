Creative Realities Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing innovative digital marketing technology & solutions to global retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations. The company provides solutions related to digital merchandising systems, omnichannel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and high-end audio-visual networks along with marketing technologies such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media.