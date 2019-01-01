QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Creative Realities Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing innovative digital marketing technology & solutions to global retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations. The company provides solutions related to digital merchandising systems, omnichannel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and high-end audio-visual networks along with marketing technologies such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media.

Creative Realities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creative Realities (CREX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creative Realities's (CREX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Creative Realities (CREX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) was reported by Benchmark on December 4, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting CREX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 476.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Creative Realities (CREX)?

A

The stock price for Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is $1.04 last updated Today at 4:10:18 PM.

Q

Does Creative Realities (CREX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creative Realities.

Q

When is Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) reporting earnings?

A

Creative Realities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Creative Realities (CREX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creative Realities.

Q

What sector and industry does Creative Realities (CREX) operate in?

A

Creative Realities is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.