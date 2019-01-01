|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in German American Bancorp’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC).
The latest price target for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting GABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) is $37.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
German American Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for German American Bancorp.
German American Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.