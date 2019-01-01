German American Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is in the business of retail and commercial banking, comprehensive financial planning, full-service brokerage and trust administration and a full range of personal and corporate insurance products. It has core banking, trust and investment advisory services and insurance operations segments. The activities of these segments encompass deposits from general public and usage of funds, sale of residential mortgage loans, investment advisory and brokerage services and a full range of personal, corporate and casualty insurance products.