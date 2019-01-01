QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
German American Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is in the business of retail and commercial banking, comprehensive financial planning, full-service brokerage and trust administration and a full range of personal and corporate insurance products. It has core banking, trust and investment advisory services and insurance operations segments. The activities of these segments encompass deposits from general public and usage of funds, sale of residential mortgage loans, investment advisory and brokerage services and a full range of personal, corporate and casualty insurance products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.730 0.0000
REV55.698M

German American Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy German American Bancorp (GABC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are German American Bancorp's (GABC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for German American Bancorp (GABC) stock?

A

The latest price target for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting GABC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for German American Bancorp (GABC)?

A

The stock price for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) is $37.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does German American Bancorp (GABC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) reporting earnings?

A

German American Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is German American Bancorp (GABC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for German American Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does German American Bancorp (GABC) operate in?

A

German American Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.