Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.

Ur-Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ur-Energy (URG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ur-Energy's (URG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ur-Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ur-Energy (URG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting URG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.01% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ur-Energy (URG)?

A

The stock price for Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) is $1.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ur-Energy (URG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ur-Energy.

Q

When is Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG) reporting earnings?

A

Ur-Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ur-Energy (URG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ur-Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ur-Energy (URG) operate in?

A

Ur-Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.