|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.360
|2.780
|0.4200
|REV
|12.610B
|14.965B
|2.355B
You can purchase shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Accenture’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 446.00 expecting ACN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.88% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is $321.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.
Accenture’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Accenture.
Accenture is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.