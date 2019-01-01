QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3602.780 0.4200
REV12.610B14.965B2.355B

Accenture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accenture (ACN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accenture's (ACN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Accenture (ACN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 446.00 expecting ACN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.88% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Accenture (ACN)?

A

The stock price for Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is $321.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accenture (ACN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reporting earnings?

A

Accenture’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Accenture (ACN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accenture.

Q

What sector and industry does Accenture (ACN) operate in?

A

Accenture is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.