On Thursday, 529 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

NVIDIA NVDA was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares traded down 34.71% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

shares traded down 34.71% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser. Pricesmart PSMT 's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.06% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

NVIDIA NVDA shares fell to $132.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.8%.

shares fell to $132.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.8%. Toyota Motor TM stock set a new 52-week low of $145.88 on Thursday, moving down 2.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $145.88 on Thursday, moving down 2.08%. Verizon Communications VZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.66. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.66. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $150.87. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $150.87. The stock was down 2.92% for the day. Intel INTC shares made a new 52-week low of $31.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Medtronic MDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $86.42. Shares traded down 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $86.42. Shares traded down 0.75%. SAP SAP shares set a new 52-week low of $82.44. The stock traded down 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $82.44. The stock traded down 2.49%. Sony Group SONY shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.15%. Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares fell to $47.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.39%.

shares fell to $47.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.39%. Rio Tinto RIO shares fell to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.

shares fell to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%. GSK GSK shares hit a yearly low of $31.61. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.61. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares set a new 52-week low of $53.73. The stock traded down 2.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.73. The stock traded down 2.28%. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock hit $5.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.

stock hit $5.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%. America Movil AMX shares made a new 52-week low of $16.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Fortinet FTNT stock hit $47.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.

stock hit $47.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%. Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%. Welltower OP WELL shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $75.81, drifting down 0.5%.

shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $75.81, drifting down 0.5%. Newmont NEM shares made a new 52-week low of $40.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $40.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day. Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. Prudential PUK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%. Dell Technologies DELL shares were down 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.24.

shares were down 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.24. Tyson Foods TSN shares set a new 52-week low of $73.92. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $73.92. The stock traded down 0.61%. Haleon HLN shares set a new yearly low of $5.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. Barrick Gold GOLD stock drifted down 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53.

stock drifted down 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53. Zoom Video Comms ZM stock hit $77.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.

stock hit $77.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%. DoorDash DASH shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.86%. Ball BALL shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%. Garmin GRMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $87.66 and moving up 0.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $87.66 and moving up 0.15%. Avantor AVTR stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.41.

stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.41. Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares hit a yearly low of $100.70. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $100.70. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Catalent CTLT stock set a new 52-week low of $86.11 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $86.11 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%. Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.10.

stock drifted down 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.10. Quest Diagnostics DGX shares fell to $124.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%.

shares fell to $124.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%. XPeng XPEV shares fell to $16.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.88%.

shares fell to $16.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.88%. Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.16. Shares traded down 1.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.16. Shares traded down 1.72%. Cooper Companies COO shares made a new 52-week low of $283.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $283.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day. Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares moved down 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.84, drifting down 0.3%.

shares moved down 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.84, drifting down 0.3%. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock hit $63.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%.

stock hit $63.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%. Credit Suisse Group CS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day. Western Digital WDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.38. Shares traded down 2.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.38. Shares traded down 2.99%. Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.25.

stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.25. Teradyne TER stock set a new 52-week low of $80.41 on Thursday, moving down 4.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $80.41 on Thursday, moving down 4.16%. Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $78.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.

shares fell to $78.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%. Twilio TWLO stock hit a yearly low of $64.38. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $64.38. The stock was down 6.66% for the day. Viatris VTRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 0.79% on the session. DocuSign DOCU stock drifted down 6.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.73.

stock drifted down 6.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.73. CNA Financial CNA shares set a new 52-week low of $38.23. The stock traded up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.23. The stock traded up 0.53%. Charles River CRL stock hit a yearly low of $200.44. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $200.44. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.57.

stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.57. Okta OKTA stock drifted down 31.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.50.

stock drifted down 31.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.50. Liberty Global LBTYA shares fell to $19.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.85%.

shares fell to $19.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.85%. Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $7.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%.

shares fell to $7.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%. Qorvo QRVO stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $87.05.

stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $87.05. AMC Entertainment AMC shares fell to $8.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.

shares fell to $8.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%. Open Text OTEX shares set a new 52-week low of $29.88. The stock traded down 4.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.88. The stock traded down 4.61%. Logitech International LOGI shares moved down 3.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.43, drifting down 3.08%.

shares moved down 3.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.43, drifting down 3.08%. Sealed Air SEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.14. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.14. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Clarivate CLVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.16 and moving down 2.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.16 and moving down 2.87%. Newell Brands NWL shares set a new 52-week low of $17.35. The stock traded down 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.35. The stock traded down 2.04%. Cognex CGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. Universal Health Services UHS shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.29%. Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $31.72 and moving down 2.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $31.72 and moving down 2.87%. Mohawk Industries MHK shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $106.90.

shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $106.90. Arrow Electronics ARW stock hit $102.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.

stock hit $102.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%. Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.16.

shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.16. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Syneos Health SYNH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $58.39 and moving down 2.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $58.39 and moving down 2.3%. II-VI IIVI shares hit a yearly low of $44.65. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $44.65. The stock was down 4.68% on the session. Royal Gold RGLD shares set a new yearly low of $88.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $88.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Guidewire Software GWRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $68.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $68.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.88%. The Western Union WU shares fell to $14.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.

shares fell to $14.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%. IAC IAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.21%. Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $47.17 on Thursday, moving down 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.17 on Thursday, moving down 2.6%. CAE CAE shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.49%. Anglogold Ashanti AU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.82 and moving down 2.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.82 and moving down 2.86%. Grifols GRFS shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.48% on the session. Trex Co TREX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $45.65. Shares traded down 1.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $45.65. Shares traded down 1.67%. Vornado Realty VNO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.82%. Braskem BAK stock hit $11.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.

stock hit $11.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%. Synaptics SYNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $108.86 and moving down 5.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $108.86 and moving down 5.05%. Independence Realty Trust IRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.01. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.01. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%. ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares hit a yearly low of $35.00. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.00. The stock was down 1.7% on the session. Playtika Holding PLTK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded down 3.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded down 3.56%. OneMain Holdings OMF shares set a new 52-week low of $33.71. The stock traded down 3.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.71. The stock traded down 3.06%. Nuvei NVEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.05. Shares traded down 4.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.05. Shares traded down 4.22%. Tenable Holdings TENB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.24 and moving down 7.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.24 and moving down 7.2%. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock hit $12.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.18%.

stock hit $12.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.18%. RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $40.60. The stock traded down 4.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $40.60. The stock traded down 4.62%. Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock drifted down 1.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $66.49.

stock drifted down 1.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $66.49. Power Integrations POWI stock set a new 52-week low of $65.69 on Thursday, moving down 6.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $65.69 on Thursday, moving down 6.06%. Azenta AZTA shares were down 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.18.

shares were down 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.18. ManpowerGroup MAN stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.49.

stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.49. PVH PVH stock hit $53.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.7%.

stock hit $53.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.7%. 10x Genomics TXG shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.01.

shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.01. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved down 8.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.14, drifting down 8.07%.

shares moved down 8.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.14, drifting down 8.07%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares fell to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%.

shares fell to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%. Douglas Emmett DEI stock set a new 52-week low of $18.99 on Thursday, moving down 1.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.99 on Thursday, moving down 1.74%. Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.

stock hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%. Rapid7 RPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%. Highwoods Props HIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%. B2Gold BTG shares were down 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91.

shares were down 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91. Pan American Silver PAAS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. NorthWestern NWE shares made a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Simply Good Foods SMPL shares set a new yearly low of $29.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session. Hanesbrands HBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%. Mister Car Wash MCW shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.72, drifting down 0.5%.

shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.72, drifting down 0.5%. Pegasystems PEGA stock set a new 52-week low of $35.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.12%. Helen Of Troy HELE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $121.04 and moving down 0.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $121.04 and moving down 0.95%. LivaNova LIVN shares hit a yearly low of $53.76. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.76. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.84% on the session. NewMarket NEU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $281.99 and moving down 1.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $281.99 and moving down 1.64%. LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares moved down 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94, drifting down 0.7%.

shares moved down 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94, drifting down 0.7%. Nordstrom JWN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.71%. WeWork WE shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.82.

shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.82. SSR Mining SSRM shares hit a yearly low of $12.96. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.96. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.11. Shares traded down 1.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.11. Shares traded down 1.82%. ACI Worldwide ACIW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $23.17. Shares traded down 1.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $23.17. Shares traded down 1.57%. Conmed CNMD stock hit a yearly low of $86.01. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $86.01. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Perficient PRFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.85%. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.64% on the session. Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock drifted up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.18.

stock drifted up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.18. Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock hit $60.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.46%.

stock hit $60.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.46%. Novavax NVAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $30.93. Shares traded down 4.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $30.93. Shares traded down 4.75%. Certara CERT shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.24, drifting down 2.04%.

shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.24, drifting down 2.04%. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares fell to $7.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.

shares fell to $7.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.26.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.26. CommVault Systems CVLT shares set a new yearly low of $52.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Ambarella AMBA stock drifted down 9.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.53.

stock drifted down 9.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.53. Steven Madden SHOO shares made a new 52-week low of $28.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $28.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. Tronox Holdings TROX stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Thursday, moving down 1.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Thursday, moving down 1.03%. St. Joe JOE shares moved down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.35, drifting down 0.79%.

shares moved down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.35, drifting down 0.79%. Surgery Partners SGRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.48%. Hayward Holdings HAYW stock drifted down 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.15.

stock drifted down 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.15. FormFactor FORM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.37%. CarGurus CARG stock drifted down 2.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.90.

stock drifted down 2.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.90. Owens & Minor OMI shares hit a yearly low of $28.00. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.00. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Central Garden & Pet CENT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.33 and moving down 1.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.33 and moving down 1.48%. Agiliti AGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.64 and moving down 0.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.64 and moving down 0.72%. IHS Holding IHS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%. SiTime SITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $97.16 and moving down 7.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $97.16 and moving down 7.97%. Neogen NEOG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day. Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares fell to $37.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.

shares fell to $37.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%. Freshpet FRPT stock set a new 52-week low of $40.86 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.86 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%. Pricesmart PSMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.77. Shares traded down 0.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.77. Shares traded down 0.06%. Sonos SONO stock drifted down 1.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.70.

stock drifted down 1.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.70. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.10. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.10. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. Osisko Gold Royalties OR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.82%. Washington REIT WRE stock drifted down 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.21.

stock drifted down 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.21. Maxar Technologies MAXR shares set a new yearly low of $22.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session. American Assets Trust AAT stock drifted down 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.14.

stock drifted down 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.14. OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday, moving down 2.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday, moving down 2.29%. Easterly Government Props DEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.03%. Fortress Transportation FTAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.95. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.95. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session. B&G Foods BGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.85%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares fell to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.46%.

shares fell to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.46%. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock hit $20.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%.

stock hit $20.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. InterDigital IDCC stock hit $48.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.53%.

stock hit $48.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.53%. SolarWinds SWI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 3.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 3.42%. Novagold Resources NG stock hit $4.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.63%.

stock hit $4.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.97%. Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Knowles KN shares were down 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.40.

shares were down 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.40. NexPoint Residential NXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Medifast MED shares fell to $119.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%.

shares fell to $119.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%. HNI HNI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.00.

shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.00. Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares made a new 52-week low of $41.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares fell to $62.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%.

shares fell to $62.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%. Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.62. The stock traded down 4.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.62. The stock traded down 4.55%. Compass COMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.98%. Kforce KFRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%. Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $23.02 on Thursday, moving down 3.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.02 on Thursday, moving down 3.66%. Open Lending LPRO shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.07.

shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.07. Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.06. Shares traded down 0.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.06. Shares traded down 0.77%. Paysafe PSFE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%. CI&T CINT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.18 and moving down 9.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.18 and moving down 9.4%. Primoris Services PRIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares set a new 52-week low of $12.32. The stock traded down 2.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.32. The stock traded down 2.1%. Fastly FSLY shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 7.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 7.54%. Golden Entertainment GDEN stock drifted down 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.45.

stock drifted down 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.45. Proto Labs PRLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $37.35. Shares traded down 1.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $37.35. Shares traded down 1.3%. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.04%. Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 4.42% for the day. Equinox Gold EQX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.01%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%. Banc of California BANC stock drifted up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.67.

stock drifted up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.67. Eldorado Gold EGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%. Centerra Gold CGAU shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day. Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Bright Health Gr BHG shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.

shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40. Greenbrier Companies GBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Innoviva INVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.68. Shares traded down 3.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.68. Shares traded down 3.23%. Rackspace Tech RXT stock drifted down 3.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19.

stock drifted down 3.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19. Pros Holdings PRO shares were down 7.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06.

shares were down 7.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06. Deluxe DLX shares hit a yearly low of $19.05. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.05. The stock was down 0.76% on the session. Repay Hldgs RPAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.90 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.90 and moving down 3.44%. Byline Bancorp BY stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50. The stock was down 1.24% on the session. Westrock Coffee WEST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%. LivePerson LPSN shares moved down 8.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 8.79%.

shares moved down 8.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 8.79%. Athersys ATHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.49 and moving down 8.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.49 and moving down 8.36%. Matthews International MATW shares moved up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.73, drifting up 0.16%.

shares moved up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.73, drifting up 0.16%. Cerence CRNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.18 and moving down 3.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.18 and moving down 3.75%. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.9%. First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.29 and moving down 0.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.29 and moving down 0.96%. Cerus CERS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Tuya TUYA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 4.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 4.55%. National Western Life NWLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $190.00. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $190.00. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new 52-week low of $19.22. The stock traded down 0.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.22. The stock traded down 0.48%. Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.77. The stock traded down 4.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.77. The stock traded down 4.01%. D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 9.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 9.0% on the session. Arrival ARVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.45%. Materialise MTLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.13. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.13. The stock was down 3.93% on the session. Genesco GCO shares set a new yearly low of $46.69 this morning. The stock was down 15.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $46.69 this morning. The stock was down 15.8% on the session. Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares were down 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.17.

shares were down 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.17. Interface TILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. CEVA CEVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $27.38 and moving down 5.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $27.38 and moving down 5.65%. Domo DOMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.17. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.17. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. Forestar Group FOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%. Unisys UIS stock drifted down 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.95.

stock drifted down 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.95. Kelly Services KELYA stock hit $15.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.

stock hit $15.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares set a new yearly low of $14.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. SmartRent SMRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.82%. Taboola.com TBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.98%. New Found Gold NFGC shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40.

shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40. UserTesting USER shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.

shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%. Iamgold IAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.15. Shares traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.15. Shares traded down 1.68%. Insteel Indus IIIN shares hit a yearly low of $28.21. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.21. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Orion Office REIT ONL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.74. Shares traded down 0.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.74. Shares traded down 0.76%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares set a new yearly low of $27.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. ACCO Brands ACCO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares were up 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40.

shares were up 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40. 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%. Tremor Intl TRMR shares fell to $7.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.52%.

shares fell to $7.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.52%. Endeavour Silver EXK shares hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Cardiovascular Systems CSII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.77 and moving down 2.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.77 and moving down 2.35%. Skillsoft SKIL shares hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Yext YEXT stock drifted down 7.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06.

stock drifted down 7.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day. Maverix Metals MMX shares set a new yearly low of $3.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 6.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 6.21% for the day. Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit $1.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%.

stock hit $1.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%. DRDGold DRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.11. Shares traded down 2.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.11. Shares traded down 2.63%. Wheels Up Experience UP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. New Gold NGD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%. Largo LGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.18%. ZimVie ZIMV shares moved up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting up 0.23%.

shares moved up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting up 0.23%. Orthofix Medical OFIX shares hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Silvercorp Metals SVM stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. Bandwidth BAND stock hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.

stock hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%. Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 4.82% on the session. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock set a new 52-week low of $10.58 on Thursday, moving down 4.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.58 on Thursday, moving down 4.01%. EHang Holdings EH stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. WW International WW stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 2.49% for the day. Aarons AAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Community Health Systems CYH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%. Faraday Future FFIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.46%. Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares made a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. Tutor Perini TPC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 2.4%.

shares moved down 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 2.4%. China Yuchai Intl CYD stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11.

stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Albireo Pharma ALBO stock set a new 52-week low of $16.71 on Thursday, moving down 2.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.71 on Thursday, moving down 2.97%. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock hit $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.

stock hit $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.6% for the day. Regional Mgmt RM stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.80. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.80. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%. WeTrade Group WETG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 9.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 9.01%. Upland Software UPLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.46. Shares traded down 8.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.46. Shares traded down 8.21%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares set a new yearly low of $7.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Willdan Group WLDN stock hit $21.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%.

stock hit $21.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%. Astronics ATRO shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.82.

shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.82. Universal Electronics UEIC shares hit a yearly low of $21.33. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.33. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. 22nd Century Group XXII shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% on the session. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.21 and moving down 0.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.21 and moving down 0.95%. Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock set a new 52-week low of $39.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%. PetIQ PETQ shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.81.

shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.81. Provident Bancorp PVBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.27. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.27. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Ouster OUST shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.

shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36. Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.55. Shares traded down 1.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.55. Shares traded down 1.64%. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX shares made a new 52-week low of $18.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. Xos XOS stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 4.28% for the day. Benefitfocus BNFT shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 5.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 5.53%. AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day. Purple Innovation PRPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.69. Shares traded down 1.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.69. Shares traded down 1.05%. Outbrain OB shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session. The One Group Hospitality STKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.14%. Nano Labs NA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.96%. Cato CATO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.54. The stock traded down 2.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.54. The stock traded down 2.22%. Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Intercure INCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.42%. Fossil Group FOSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Astra Space ASTR stock drifted down 6.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79.

stock drifted down 6.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79. PFSweb PFSW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%. Whole Earth Brands FREE shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Ames National ATLO shares set a new 52-week low of $21.63. The stock traded up 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.63. The stock traded up 0.41%. PLBY Group PLBY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday, moving down 4.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday, moving down 4.56%. TrueCar TRUE shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session. IronNet IRNT stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 6.98% for the day. Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares made a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Molecular Partners MOLN shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. SelectQuote SLQT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 1.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 1.8%. Metalla Royalty MTA shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.63%.

shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.63%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session. Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares set a new yearly low of $4.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. eHealth EHTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.63%. USD Partners USDP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.69. Shares traded down 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.69. Shares traded down 0.83%. Nogin NOGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 21.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 21.36%. Wag Group PET stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%. Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Immutep IMMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was down 9.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was down 9.9% on the session. Hurco Companies HURC shares made a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day. Turtle Beach HEAR shares moved down 9.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.38, drifting down 9.42%.

shares moved down 9.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.38, drifting down 9.42%. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.16%. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session. GoldMining GLDG stock hit $0.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%.

stock hit $0.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%. Caledonia Mining CMCL shares hit a yearly low of $9.15. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.15. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Inozyme Pharma INZY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.87. Shares traded down 2.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.87. Shares traded down 2.67%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved down 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 7.96%.

shares moved down 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 7.96%. Vera Bradley VRA stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 11.11% for the day. Co-Diagnostics CODX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.73%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares fell to $1.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.

shares fell to $1.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%. Manitex International MNTX shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. GAN GAN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.95% for the day. Compugen CGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded down 3.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded down 3.73%. Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares set a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock traded down 1.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock traded down 1.68%. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 6.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.

shares were down 6.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23. Express EXPR stock drifted down 8.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.

stock drifted down 8.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.15%. NN NNBR stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 3.97% for the day. EMCORE EMKR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day. Luokung Technology LKCO shares hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. Anghami ANGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.49. Shares traded up 1.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.49. Shares traded up 1.05%. Surface Oncology SURF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.88%. Sierra Metals SMTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%. Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.00. Shares traded down 4.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.00. Shares traded down 4.72%. Audacy AUD shares moved down 8.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 8.97%.

shares moved down 8.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 8.97%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Retractable Technologies RVP shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock drifted down 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.59.

stock drifted down 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.59. Kaleyra KLR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 3.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 3.77%. Viant Technology DSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.41. Shares traded down 0.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.41. Shares traded down 0.11%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares fell to $0.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.63%.

shares fell to $0.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.63%. US Global Investors GROW shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.73.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.73. GoHealth GOCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 7.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 7.04%. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. AMC Entertainment APE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday, moving down 3.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday, moving down 3.49%. Tessco Technologies TESS shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.80.

shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.80. Elevate Credit ELVT shares moved down 5.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 5.41%.

shares moved down 5.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 5.41%. Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.04 and moving down 1.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.04 and moving down 1.57%. Minerva Surgical UTRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.29%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares moved down 16.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 16.74%.

shares moved down 16.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 16.74%. Sientra SIEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.37%. Palatin Technologies PTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.00. Shares traded down 20.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.00. Shares traded down 20.32%. Takung Art TKAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.25%. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%. Vaccinex VCNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock was down 6.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock was down 6.56% on the session. Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was up 34.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was up 34.71% on the session. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.7% on the session. EBET EBET stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%. Pluri PLUR shares were down 5.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.

shares were down 5.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91. Erytech Pharma ERYP shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.

shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84. NewAge NBEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.22%. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted down 4.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.

stock drifted down 4.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. Jaguar Health JAGX shares fell to $0.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.66%.

shares fell to $0.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.66%. Digital Ally DGLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%. NexImmune NEXI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.32%. Forza X1 FRZA shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day. Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 2.23%. Elevation Oncology ELEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.96%. Quotient QTNT shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session. Digihost Technology DGHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.39% for the day. Humanigen HGEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.65%. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock drifted down 6.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.

stock drifted down 6.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. DatChat DATS shares fell to $0.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.81%.

shares fell to $0.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.81%. Agrify AGFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.94%. RiceBran Tech RIBT shares hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 28.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 28.58% on the session. TOP Ships TOPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.28. Shares traded down 6.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.28. Shares traded down 6.57%. Minim MINM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 2.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 2.79%. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. CohBar CWBR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 0.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 0.98%. ContraFect CFRX shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 7.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 7.48% on the session. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%. Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%. Amesite AMST stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 12.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 12.6% on the session. Revelation Biosciences REVB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Eastside Distilling EAST stock drifted up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.

stock drifted up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares were up 12.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.23.

shares were up 12.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.23. SciSparc SPRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.64%. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 7.96% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.