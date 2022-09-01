ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 12:58 PM | 49 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

 

On Thursday, 529 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

  • NVIDIA NVDA was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares traded down 34.71% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • Pricesmart PSMT's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.06% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

  • NVIDIA NVDA shares fell to $132.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.8%.
  • Toyota Motor TM stock set a new 52-week low of $145.88 on Thursday, moving down 2.08%.
  • Verizon Communications VZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.66. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $150.87. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Intel INTC shares made a new 52-week low of $31.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • Medtronic MDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $86.42. Shares traded down 0.75%.
  • SAP SAP shares set a new 52-week low of $82.44. The stock traded down 2.49%.
  • Sony Group SONY shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.08 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.15%.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD shares fell to $47.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.39%.
  • Rio Tinto RIO shares fell to $53.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.
  • GSK GSK shares hit a yearly low of $31.61. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares set a new 52-week low of $53.73. The stock traded down 2.28%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock hit $5.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.17%.
  • America Movil AMX shares made a new 52-week low of $16.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock hit $47.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.
  • Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.
  • Welltower OP WELL shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $75.81, drifting down 0.5%.
  • Newmont NEM shares made a new 52-week low of $40.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock hit a yearly low of $34.53. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Prudential PUK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
  • Dell Technologies DELL shares were down 2.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $37.24.
  • Tyson Foods TSN shares set a new 52-week low of $73.92. The stock traded down 0.61%.
  • Haleon HLN shares set a new yearly low of $5.73 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
  • Barrick Gold GOLD stock drifted down 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.53.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM stock hit $77.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.
  • DoorDash DASH shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.86%.
  • Ball BALL shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.56 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%.
  • Garmin GRMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $87.66 and moving up 0.15%.
  • Avantor AVTR stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.41.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares hit a yearly low of $100.70. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Catalent CTLT stock set a new 52-week low of $86.11 on Thursday, moving down 0.97%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock drifted down 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.10.
  • Quest Diagnostics DGX shares fell to $124.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.64%.
  • XPeng XPEV shares fell to $16.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.88%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.16. Shares traded down 1.72%.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares made a new 52-week low of $283.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
  • Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares moved down 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.84, drifting down 0.3%.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX stock hit $63.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
  • Western Digital WDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $40.38. Shares traded down 2.99%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock drifted down 1.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.25.
  • Teradyne TER stock set a new 52-week low of $80.41 on Thursday, moving down 4.16%.
  • Boston Properties BXP shares fell to $78.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
  • Twilio TWLO stock hit a yearly low of $64.38. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.
  • Viatris VTRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
  • DocuSign DOCU stock drifted down 6.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.73.
  • CNA Financial CNA shares set a new 52-week low of $38.23. The stock traded up 0.53%.
  • Charles River CRL stock hit a yearly low of $200.44. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock drifted down 2.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.57.
  • Okta OKTA stock drifted down 31.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.50.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA shares fell to $19.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.85%.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP shares fell to $7.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%.
  • Qorvo QRVO stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $87.05.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares fell to $8.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.65%.
  • Open Text OTEX shares set a new 52-week low of $29.88. The stock traded down 4.61%.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares moved down 3.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.43, drifting down 3.08%.
  • Sealed Air SEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.14. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.16 and moving down 2.87%.
  • Newell Brands NWL shares set a new 52-week low of $17.35. The stock traded down 2.04%.
  • Cognex CGNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • Universal Health Services UHS shares reached a new 52-week low of $94.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.29%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $31.72 and moving down 2.87%.
  • Mohawk Industries MHK shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $106.90.
  • Arrow Electronics ARW stock hit $102.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.16.
  • Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $58.39 and moving down 2.3%.
  • II-VI IIVI shares hit a yearly low of $44.65. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.
  • Royal Gold RGLD shares set a new yearly low of $88.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $68.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.88%.
  • The Western Union WU shares fell to $14.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.38%.
  • IAC IAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.21%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $47.17 on Thursday, moving down 2.6%.
  • CAE CAE shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.41 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.49%.
  • Anglogold Ashanti AU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.82 and moving down 2.86%.
  • Grifols GRFS shares hit a yearly low of $7.53. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Trex Co TREX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $45.65. Shares traded down 1.67%.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.82%.
  • Braskem BAK stock hit $11.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.
  • Synaptics SYNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $108.86 and moving down 5.05%.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.01. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares hit a yearly low of $35.00. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded down 3.56%.
  • OneMain Holdings OMF shares set a new 52-week low of $33.71. The stock traded down 3.06%.
  • Nuvei NVEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $29.05. Shares traded down 4.22%.
  • Tenable Holdings TENB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.24 and moving down 7.2%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock hit $12.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.18%.
  • RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $40.60. The stock traded down 4.62%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock drifted down 1.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $66.49.
  • Power Integrations POWI stock set a new 52-week low of $65.69 on Thursday, moving down 6.06%.
  • Azenta AZTA shares were down 4.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $50.18.
  • ManpowerGroup MAN stock drifted down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $71.49.
  • PVH PVH stock hit $53.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.7%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG shares were down 4.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.01.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares moved down 8.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $61.14, drifting down 8.07%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares fell to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.41%.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI stock set a new 52-week low of $18.99 on Thursday, moving down 1.74%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.73%.
  • Highwoods Props HIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
  • B2Gold BTG shares were down 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91.
  • Pan American Silver PAAS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
  • NorthWestern NWE shares made a new 52-week low of $52.71 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Simply Good Foods SMPL shares set a new yearly low of $29.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.21%.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW shares moved down 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.72, drifting down 0.5%.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock set a new 52-week low of $35.22 on Thursday, moving down 2.12%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $121.04 and moving down 0.95%.
  • LivaNova LIVN shares hit a yearly low of $53.76. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.84% on the session.
  • NewMarket NEU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $281.99 and moving down 1.64%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP shares moved down 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94, drifting down 0.7%.
  • Nordstrom JWN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $42.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.71%.
  • WeWork WE shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.82.
  • SSR Mining SSRM shares hit a yearly low of $12.96. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.11. Shares traded down 1.82%.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $23.17. Shares traded down 1.57%.
  • Conmed CNMD stock hit a yearly low of $86.01. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Perficient PRFT shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.85%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares hit a yearly low of $4.11. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock drifted up 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $52.18.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock hit $60.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.46%.
  • Novavax NVAX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $30.93. Shares traded down 4.75%.
  • Certara CERT shares moved down 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.24, drifting down 2.04%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares fell to $7.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.26.
  • CommVault Systems CVLT shares set a new yearly low of $52.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Ambarella AMBA stock drifted down 9.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.53.
  • Steven Madden SHOO shares made a new 52-week low of $28.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Thursday, moving down 1.03%.
  • St. Joe JOE shares moved down 0.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.35, drifting down 0.79%.
  • Surgery Partners SGRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.48%.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW stock drifted down 2.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.15.
  • FormFactor FORM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.37%.
  • CarGurus CARG stock drifted down 2.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.90.
  • Owens & Minor OMI shares hit a yearly low of $28.00. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.33 and moving down 1.48%.
  • Agiliti AGTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.64 and moving down 0.72%.
  • IHS Holding IHS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
  • SiTime SITM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $97.16 and moving down 7.97%.
  • Neogen NEOG shares made a new 52-week low of $19.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.94% for the day.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENTA shares fell to $37.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.3%.
  • Freshpet FRPT stock set a new 52-week low of $40.86 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%.
  • Pricesmart PSMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.77. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Sonos SONO stock drifted down 1.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.70.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.73. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $94.10. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties OR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.82%.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock drifted down 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.21.
  • Maxar Technologies MAXR shares set a new yearly low of $22.62 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
  • American Assets Trust AAT stock drifted down 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.14.
  • OPKO Health OPK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday, moving down 2.29%.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.03%.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.95. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY shares set a new yearly low of $2.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
  • B&G Foods BGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.85%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares fell to $11.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.46%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI stock hit $20.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.8%.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • InterDigital IDCC stock hit $48.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.53%.
  • SolarWinds SWI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 3.42%.
  • Novagold Resources NG stock hit $4.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.63%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.84. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.09. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Knowles KN shares were down 4.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.40.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT shares made a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Medifast MED shares fell to $119.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.39%.
  • HNI HNI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.00.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares made a new 52-week low of $41.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares fell to $62.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%.
  • Integral Ad Science IAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.62. The stock traded down 4.55%.
  • Compass COMP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.98%.
  • Kforce KFRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock set a new 52-week low of $23.02 on Thursday, moving down 3.66%.
  • Open Lending LPRO shares were down 5.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.07.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.06. Shares traded down 0.77%.
  • Paysafe PSFE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.
  • CI&T CINT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.18 and moving down 9.4%.
  • Primoris Services PRIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
  • Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT shares set a new 52-week low of $12.32. The stock traded down 2.1%.
  • Fastly FSLY shares set a new 52-week low of $8.56. The stock traded down 7.54%.
  • Golden Entertainment GDEN stock drifted down 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.45.
  • Proto Labs PRLB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $37.35. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.04%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.
  • Equinox Gold EQX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.01%.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock set a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.
  • Banc of California BANC stock drifted up 0.3% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.67.
  • Eldorado Gold EGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.3% for the day.
  • Brookline Bancorp BRKL stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.40.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • Innoviva INVA stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.68. Shares traded down 3.23%.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT stock drifted down 3.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19.
  • Pros Holdings PRO shares were down 7.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.06.
  • Deluxe DLX shares hit a yearly low of $19.05. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.90 and moving down 3.44%.
  • Byline Bancorp BY stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
  • Westrock Coffee WEST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares moved down 8.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37, drifting down 8.79%.
  • Athersys ATHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.49 and moving down 8.36%.
  • Matthews International MATW shares moved up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.73, drifting up 0.16%.
  • Cerence CRNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.18 and moving down 3.75%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.29 and moving down 0.96%.
  • Cerus CERS stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Tuya TUYA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 4.55%.
  • National Western Life NWLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $190.00. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares set a new 52-week low of $19.22. The stock traded down 0.48%.
  • Eventbrite EB shares set a new 52-week low of $6.77. The stock traded down 4.01%.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 9.0% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.45%.
  • Materialise MTLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.13. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Genesco GCO shares set a new yearly low of $46.69 this morning. The stock was down 15.8% on the session.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares were down 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.17.
  • Interface TILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
  • CEVA CEVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $27.38 and moving down 5.65%.
  • Domo DOMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.17. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
  • Forestar Group FOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Unisys UIS stock drifted down 2.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.95.
  • Kelly Services KELYA stock hit $15.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares set a new yearly low of $14.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.82%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.98%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40.
  • UserTesting USER shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.09%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.15. Shares traded down 1.68%.
  • Insteel Indus IIIN shares hit a yearly low of $28.21. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.74. Shares traded down 0.76%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares set a new yearly low of $27.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • ACCO Brands ACCO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares were up 8.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.40.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock set a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR shares fell to $7.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.52%.
  • Endeavour Silver EXK shares hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • Cardiovascular Systems CSII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.77 and moving down 2.35%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
  • Yext YEXT stock drifted down 7.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares made a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Maverix Metals MMX shares set a new yearly low of $3.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Hyster-Yale Materials HY shares set a new yearly low of $27.89 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 6.21% for the day.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit $1.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.51%.
  • DRDGold DRD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.11. Shares traded down 2.63%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.55%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares set a new yearly low of $32.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • New Gold NGD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.
  • Largo LGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.18%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares moved up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.84, drifting up 0.23%.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares hit a yearly low of $19.43. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Silvercorp Metals SVM stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings ATLC shares made a new 52-week low of $25.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock set a new 52-week low of $10.58 on Thursday, moving down 4.01%.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • WW International WW stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Aarons AAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
  • Community Health Systems CYH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.46%.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares made a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Tutor Perini TPC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares moved down 2.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 2.4%.
  • China Yuchai Intl CYD stock drifted down 1.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Albireo Pharma ALBO stock set a new 52-week low of $16.71 on Thursday, moving down 2.97%.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock hit $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.6% for the day.
  • Regional Mgmt RM stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.80. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock traded down 9.01%.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.46. Shares traded down 8.21%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX shares set a new yearly low of $7.91 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Willdan Group WLDN stock hit $21.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.34%.
  • Astronics ATRO shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.82.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC shares hit a yearly low of $21.33. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% on the session.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.21 and moving down 0.95%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock set a new 52-week low of $39.30 on Thursday, moving up 4.71%.
  • PetIQ PETQ shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.81.
  • Provident Bancorp PVBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.27. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Ouster OUST shares were down 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.36.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.55. Shares traded down 1.64%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX shares made a new 52-week low of $18.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • Xos XOS stock hit a yearly low of $1.44. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.
  • Benefitfocus BNFT shares set a new 52-week low of $6.85. The stock traded down 5.53%.
  • AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.69. Shares traded down 1.05%.
  • Outbrain OB shares set a new yearly low of $4.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.
  • The One Group Hospitality STKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.14%.
  • Nano Labs NA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 11.96%.
  • Cato CATO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.54. The stock traded down 2.22%.
  • Azure Power Global AZRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.26. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Intercure INCR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.42%.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.07. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock drifted down 6.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.79.
  • PFSweb PFSW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares set a new yearly low of $4.95 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Ames National ATLO shares set a new 52-week low of $21.63. The stock traded up 0.41%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday, moving down 4.56%.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • IronNet IRNT stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp CVLY shares made a new 52-week low of $19.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 1.8%.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA shares fell to $3.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.63%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares set a new yearly low of $4.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • eHealth EHTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.63%.
  • USD Partners USDP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.69. Shares traded down 0.83%.
  • Nogin NOGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 21.36%.
  • Wag Group PET stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
  • Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Immutep IMMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was down 9.9% on the session.
  • Hurco Companies HURC shares made a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.
  • Turtle Beach HEAR shares moved down 9.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.38, drifting down 9.42%.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.16%.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.
  • GoldMining GLDG stock hit $0.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.46%.
  • Caledonia Mining CMCL shares hit a yearly low of $9.15. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Inozyme Pharma INZY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.87. Shares traded down 2.67%.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved down 7.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 7.96%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock hit a yearly low of $3.39. The stock was down 11.11% for the day.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.73%.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares fell to $1.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.37%.
  • Manitex International MNTX shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • GAN GAN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.95% for the day.
  • Compugen CGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded down 3.73%.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares set a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock traded down 1.68%.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares were down 6.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Express EXPR stock drifted down 8.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.15%.
  • NN NNBR stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
  • Luokung Technology LKCO shares hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
  • Anghami ANGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.49. Shares traded up 1.05%.
  • Surface Oncology SURF shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.88%.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
  • Boxed BOXD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.00. Shares traded down 4.72%.
  • Audacy AUD shares moved down 8.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 8.97%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
  • Retractable Technologies RVP shares set a new yearly low of $2.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% on the session.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock drifted down 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.59.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock traded down 3.77%.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.41. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.59% for the day.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares fell to $0.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.63%.
  • US Global Investors GROW shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.73.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 7.04%.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment APE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.63 on Thursday, moving down 3.49%.
  • Tessco Technologies TESS shares were down 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.80.
  • Elevate Credit ELVT shares moved down 5.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 5.41%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.04 and moving down 1.57%.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 15.29%.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK shares moved down 16.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 16.74%.
  • Sientra SIEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.37%.
  • Palatin Technologies PTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.00. Shares traded down 20.32%.
  • Takung Art TKAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.25%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.48%.
  • Vaccinex VCNX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock was down 6.56% on the session.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was up 34.71% on the session.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 5.7% on the session.
  • EBET EBET stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
  • Pluri PLUR shares were down 5.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP shares were down 3.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.
  • NewAge NBEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.22%.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted down 4.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX shares fell to $0.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.66%.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.78%.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.32%.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares made a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 2.23%.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.96%.
  • Quotient QTNT shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
  • Digihost Technology DGHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.39% for the day.
  • Humanigen HGEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.65%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock drifted down 6.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
  • DatChat DATS shares fell to $0.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.81%.
  • Agrify AGFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.94%.
  • RiceBran Tech RIBT shares hit a yearly low of $2.18. The stock was up 28.58% on the session.
  • TOP Ships TOPS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.28. Shares traded down 6.57%.
  • Minim MINM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.31 and moving down 2.79%.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • CohBar CWBR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock traded down 0.98%.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was up 7.48% on the session.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.
  • Zovio ZVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.
  • Amesite AMST stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 12.6% on the session.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • Eastside Distilling EAST stock drifted up 3.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.
  • Altamira Therapeutics CYTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals INM shares were up 12.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.23.
  • SciSparc SPRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.64%.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 7.96% for the day.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

