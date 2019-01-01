QQQ
Range
24.05 - 24.24
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/14.8K
Div / Yield
1.08/4.49%
52 Wk
22.29 - 27.9
Mkt Cap
218.7M
Payout Ratio
39.31
Open
24.1
P/E
9.18
EPS
0.58
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 3:22PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Ames National Corporation is a United States-based bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It provides checking, savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential & agricultural real estate loans; agricultural & business operating loans & lines of credit; equipment loans; vehicle loans; personal loans; and mortgage loans. Its operations are conducted primarily in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.580
REV16.231M

Analyst Ratings

Ames National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ames National (ATLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ames National (NASDAQ: ATLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ames National's (ATLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ames National (ATLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ames National

Q

Current Stock Price for Ames National (ATLO)?

A

The stock price for Ames National (NASDAQ: ATLO) is $24.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ames National (ATLO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ames National (ATLO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-28.

Q

When is Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) reporting earnings?

A

Ames National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ames National (ATLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ames National.

Q

What sector and industry does Ames National (ATLO) operate in?

A

Ames National is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.