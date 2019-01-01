Ames National Corporation is a United States-based bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It provides checking, savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential & agricultural real estate loans; agricultural & business operating loans & lines of credit; equipment loans; vehicle loans; personal loans; and mortgage loans. Its operations are conducted primarily in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa.