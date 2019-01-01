QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.53 - 2.7
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 8.98
Mkt Cap
85.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.56
P/E
50.6
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:52AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Dogness (International) Corp designs, manufactures, and distributes pet-related products including fashionable and high-quality leashes, collars, and harnesses to complement cat's and dog's appearances. The company's product portfolio includes Smart Feeding Series; Smart Fun Series; Healthy Water Series and Smart Tracking Series. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Central, and South America, Japan, and other Asian countries and regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dogness (Intl) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dogness (Intl)'s (DOGZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dogness (Intl)

Q

Current Stock Price for Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ)?

A

The stock price for Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is $2.535 last updated Today at 7:18:39 PM.

Q

Does Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dogness (Intl).

Q

When is Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) reporting earnings?

A

Dogness (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dogness (Intl).

Q

What sector and industry does Dogness (Intl) (DOGZ) operate in?

A

Dogness (Intl) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.