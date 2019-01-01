Dogness (International) Corp designs, manufactures, and distributes pet-related products including fashionable and high-quality leashes, collars, and harnesses to complement cat's and dog's appearances. The company's product portfolio includes Smart Feeding Series; Smart Fun Series; Healthy Water Series and Smart Tracking Series. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Central, and South America, Japan, and other Asian countries and regions.