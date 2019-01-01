QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/6.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.95 - 46.45
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
279.43
EPS
0.4
Shares
159.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Multiline Retail
Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (29% of 2020 sales), shoes (26% of 2020 sales), and women's accessories (14% of 2020 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV4.350B

Analyst Ratings

Nordstrom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordstrom (JWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nordstrom's (JWN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nordstrom (JWN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JWN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordstrom (JWN)?

A

The stock price for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) is $19.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nordstrom (JWN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2020.

Q

When is Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reporting earnings?

A

Nordstrom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Nordstrom (JWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordstrom.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordstrom (JWN) operate in?

A

Nordstrom is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.