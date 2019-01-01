|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|4.350B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nordstrom’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).
The latest price target for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JWN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) is $19.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2020.
Nordstrom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nordstrom.
Nordstrom is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.