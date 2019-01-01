Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (29% of 2020 sales), shoes (26% of 2020 sales), and women's accessories (14% of 2020 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.