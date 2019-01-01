QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.44 - 14.14
Vol / Avg.
711K/653.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.85 - 20
Mkt Cap
707.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.63
P/E
337.25
EPS
0.6
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:16PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Fossil Group Inc designs and sells watches and other fashion accessories, including jewelry, handbags, and small leather goods. Watches make up the majority of company revenue. Roughly half of sales occur in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia. Fossil primarily sells its products through third-party retailers but also has company-owned stores in the United States. Its products target a wide range of ages and income levels with both owned and licensed brands. Fossil sources almost all of its products internationally, and the company itself is involved in the manufacture of roughly half of its non-Swiss-made watches. The remaining products are produced by third-party manufacturers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fossil Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fossil Group (FOSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fossil Group's (FOSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fossil Group (FOSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting FOSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -81.56% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fossil Group (FOSL)?

A

The stock price for Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) is $13.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fossil Group (FOSL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fossil Group.

Q

When is Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) reporting earnings?

A

Fossil Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Fossil Group (FOSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fossil Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Fossil Group (FOSL) operate in?

A

Fossil Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.