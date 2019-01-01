QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 280 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, Internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 40% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 63% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line Internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 30% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the U.S. to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the U.S. telecom giant. The firm also holds a 51% stake in Telekom Austria and a 20% stake in Dutch carrier KPN.

America Movil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America Movil (AMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America Movil (NYSE: AMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America Movil's (AMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for America Movil (AMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for America Movil (NYSE: AMX) was reported by Barclays on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting AMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for America Movil (AMX)?

A

The stock price for America Movil (NYSE: AMX) is $18.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does America Movil (AMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Q

When is America Movil (NYSE:AMX) reporting earnings?

A

America Movil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is America Movil (AMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America Movil.

Q

What sector and industry does America Movil (AMX) operate in?

A

America Movil is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.