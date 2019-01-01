QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies.

CI&T Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CI&T (CINT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CI&T (NYSE: CINT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CI&T's (CINT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CI&T (CINT) stock?

A

The latest price target for CI&T (NYSE: CINT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting CINT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.66% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CI&T (CINT)?

A

The stock price for CI&T (NYSE: CINT) is $15.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CI&T (CINT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CI&T.

Q

When is CI&T (NYSE:CINT) reporting earnings?

A

CI&T’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is CI&T (CINT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CI&T.

Q

What sector and industry does CI&T (CINT) operate in?

A

CI&T is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.