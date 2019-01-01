QQQ
SciSparc Ltd is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing several immunotherapy products and it owns patents in the immunotherapy field. It is focused on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company operates in the single segment of the Development of drugs based on cannabinoid molecules to be approved by an official regulatory authority.

SciSparc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SciSparc (SPRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SciSparc's (SPRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SciSparc.

Q

What is the target price for SciSparc (SPRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SciSparc

Q

Current Stock Price for SciSparc (SPRC)?

A

The stock price for SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC) is $4.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SciSparc (SPRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SciSparc.

Q

When is SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) reporting earnings?

A

SciSparc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SciSparc (SPRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SciSparc.

Q

What sector and industry does SciSparc (SPRC) operate in?

A

SciSparc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.